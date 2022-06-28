Michael Canitrot 'ORACLE' out now on Wagram International

MUMBAI: French electronic DJ and producer Michael Canitrot returns to the release radar with ‘Oracle’ – available now via Wagram International.
Highlighting his distinctive sound, with ‘Oracle’ Canitrot delivers another melodic techno masterwork. Kicking off with a driving beat, Canitrot creates contrast by weaving fluttering synths and tinkling notes in and out of a pulsating bass-driven heart, for an equally grand and imposing yet euphoric production.
Multi-faceted artist Michael Canitrot, who has already released 'Samothrace' last month - a "stunning melodic techno track" (We Rave You) - has most recently garnered attention for masterminding his brilliant ‘Monumental’ Tour concept. A series driven by Michael’s desire to preserve the past by playing one-off shows at unique historical sites in France – thus bringing them into the future through electronic arts and culture. In May alone Canitrot debuted ‘Monumental’ in Paris, an exclusive spectacle at the Palais Royal, Paris and the flagship cultural event of the French presidency of the European Union – which will be broadcast on national TV – as well as a spellbinding performance at Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Laon. Capping off a momentous month, Michael received an award from the Institut de France for his pioneering project, an incredible feat which saw him make history as the first electronic DJ and producer to be bestowed with such an honour. A French institution established in 1795, the Institut de France brings together the scientific, literary and artistic elites of the nation so that they work together to perfect the sciences and the arts. Now with latest release ‘Oracle’ showcasing his ability to master the melodic techno realm, and his sights set on a ‘Monumental’ Europe show, Michael Canitrot proves that whilst he may be one of his country’s most treasured electronic producers, he is soon to be one of its hottest exports too.
MUMBAI: World's fastest-growing on-chain social app, Chingari powered by $GARI, has announced a read more
MUMBAI: SAP, the world leader of enterprise application software and cloud solutions, today annouread more
MUMBAI: Gen-Z Pop Embraces the Classic, Introspective Ballad One thing we’ve noticed about some read more
MUMBAI: Pocket FM, a personalized audio streaming service, has launched ad solutions on the app tread more
MUMBAI: What better way to celebrate World Music Day than by playing the most loved musical gameread more
MUMBAI: Originally an anthemic ode to Toronto, Azeem Haq’s newest single, “My City” — available now — ultimately spotlights a wider sprawl with...read more
MUMBAI: Multi-Platinum Quartz Hill Records’ Joe Nichols is set to make his big screen debut in the new western film, Murder At Yellowstone City, out...read more
MUMBAI: Composer,singer,sound engineer,producer, Sunny MR wears many hats and manages to juggle them effortlessly. His latest track ‘Gaaye ja’ sung...read more
MUMBAI: Post-Apocalyptic Alternative Metal band from Tel Aviv, Israel, ILLEGAL MIND, has released the EP “Forbidden Content”, with 2 lyric videos on...read more
MUMBAI: Singer, Music Composer-Digital Content Creator Arjuna Harjai dropped his latest song “Choti Choti Gal” sang by Aparshakti Khurana “The beauty...read more