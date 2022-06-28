Michael Canitrot 'ORACLE' out now on Wagram International

MUMBAI: French electronic DJ and producer Michael Canitrot returns to the release radar with ‘Oracle’ – available now via Wagram International.

Highlighting his distinctive sound, with ‘Oracle’ Canitrot delivers another melodic techno masterwork. Kicking off with a driving beat, Canitrot creates contrast by weaving fluttering synths and tinkling notes in and out of a pulsating bass-driven heart, for an equally grand and imposing yet euphoric production.

Multi-faceted artist Michael Canitrot, who has already released 'Samothrace' last month - a "stunning melodic techno track" (We Rave You) - has most recently garnered attention for masterminding his brilliant ‘Monumental’ Tour concept. A series driven by Michael’s desire to preserve the past by playing one-off shows at unique historical sites in France – thus bringing them into the future through electronic arts and culture. In May alone Canitrot debuted ‘Monumental’ in Paris, an exclusive spectacle at the Palais Royal, Paris and the flagship cultural event of the French presidency of the European Union – which will be broadcast on national TV – as well as a spellbinding performance at Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Laon. Capping off a momentous month, Michael received an award from the Institut de France for his pioneering project, an incredible feat which saw him make history as the first electronic DJ and producer to be bestowed with such an honour. A French institution established in 1795, the Institut de France brings together the scientific, literary and artistic elites of the nation so that they work together to perfect the sciences and the arts. Now with latest release ‘Oracle’ showcasing his ability to master the melodic techno realm, and his sights set on a ‘Monumental’ Europe show, Michael Canitrot proves that whilst he may be one of his country’s most treasured electronic producers, he is soon to be one of its hottest exports too.