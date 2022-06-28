For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  28 Jun 2022 13:09 |  By RnMTeam

J-Hope of BTS unveils first photo teaser of “More” from album Jack In The Box

MUMBAI: J-hope of 21st-century pop icons BTS just revealed the first teaser photos for “MORE” from his upcoming solo album Jack In the Box. “MORE” is set to be available on digital music services on July 1 ahead of the other tracks.

Teaser photos for “MORE” reflect the song’s message visually highlighted with j-hope’s unique personality and colors. In the photos, j-hope is shown wearing black outfits with a headpiece and shoes with a pierrot motif.

The 1st single “MORE” is one of the key tracks from Jack In The Box. The song sends an important message that the artist wants to ‘show the world how much he’s grown.’

Jack In The Box lends voice to j-hope’s aspirations to break the mold and grow further. The remaining tracks of the album will also be available on digital music services on July 15.

As part of his new attempts, j-hope will release his solo album via “Weverse Albums” on July 29. The “Weverse Albums” app allows users to download the album, photos and more via QR code.

More teaser photos will follow.

Tags
BTS digital music
Related news
 | 21 Jun 2022

BTS announce plans for upcoming SOLO projects as part of their new chapter

MUMBAI: 21st century pop icons BTS announced that the group would start solo projects while remaining active as a group.

read more
 | 13 Jun 2022

Ahead of BTS’ 9th anniversary, ARMY celebrates release of BTS’ new album Proof with 3 million Tweets in an hour

MUMBAI: K-pop has been increasingly making its way to people’s playlists in India, and as of December 2021, India was the 9th country in the world to be Tweeting the most about K-pop.

read more
 | 03 Jun 2022

Seventeen to be the second act in K-POP history to record over two million first week sales

MUMBAI: K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN have become the second artist in K-pop history to sell over 2 million copies of an album in the first week of release.

read more
 | 12 May 2022

Cosmo's Midnight team up with Tkay Maidza for "Bang My Line"

MUMBAI: Today, twin ARIA-nominated duo, Cosmo’s Midnight return with their latest single and video, “Bang My Line” featuring Tkay Maidza, out now via Sony Music (Australia), RCA Records (USA) & Black Butter Records (UK).

read more
 | 05 Apr 2022

Grammys 2022: Some behind the scenes you won't see in TV

MUMBAI: behind the scenes of music's biggest night.

read more

RnM Biz

Chingari powered by $GARI and BIG FM join hands to offer users an immersive audio-video experience

MUMBAI: World's fastest-growing on-chain social app, Chingari powered by $GARI, has announced a read more

SAP leverages Metaverse to accelerate Cloud adoption in India

MUMBAI: SAP, the world leader of enterprise application software and cloud solutions, today annouread more

Apple Music's 2022 So Far: Top Tracks and Trends

MUMBAI: Gen-Z Pop Embraces the Classic, Introspective Ballad One thing we’ve noticed about some read more

Pocket FM launches ad solutions following the successful pilot with 100+ brands

MUMBAI: Pocket FM, a personalized audio streaming service, has launched ad solutions on the app tread more

IPRS celebrates our beloved composers and songwriters with ‘IPRS Antakshari’ on World Music Day

MUMBAI: What better way to celebrate World Music Day than by playing the most loved musical gameread more

top# 5 articles

1
Premiering This Week: Joe Nichols Makes His Big Screen Debut in Murder At Yellowstone City

MUMBAI: Multi-Platinum Quartz Hill Records’ Joe Nichols is set to make his big screen debut in the new western film, Murder At Yellowstone City, out...read more

2
‘Meditation with Siddha Veena’ saw a sensational conclusion at Sathya Sai Auditorium Delhi

MUMBAI: "Meditation with Siddha Veena", a unique way to serve humanity through meditation with the blend of magical music of Siddha Veena was...read more

3
Israeli post-apocalyptic alternative metal band Illegal Mind release EP “Forbidden Content”

MUMBAI: Post-Apocalyptic Alternative Metal band from Tel Aviv, Israel, ILLEGAL MIND, has released the EP “Forbidden Content”, with 2 lyric videos on...read more

4
Award-Winning Rapper Azeem Haq Debuts Talent Powerhouse & Titillating Prowess with New Single - “My City” - Available Now!

MUMBAI: Originally an anthemic ode to Toronto, Azeem Haq’s newest single, “My City” — available now — ultimately spotlights a wider sprawl with...read more

5
Michael Canitrot 'ORACLE' out now on Wagram International

MUMBAI: French electronic DJ and producer Michael Canitrot returns to the release radar with ‘Oracle’ – available now via Wagram International....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games