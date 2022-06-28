For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  28 Jun 2022 14:07 |  By RnMTeam

Israeli post-apocalyptic alternative metal band Illegal Mind release EP “Forbidden Content”

MUMBAI: Post-Apocalyptic Alternative Metal band from Tel Aviv, Israel, ILLEGAL MIND, has released the EP “Forbidden Content”, with 2 lyric videos on “Free” and “Bleeding Sky” and has been rehearsing and writing new material. The band is currently recording their new album and intends to start releasing more singles in 2022. The album is gaining a heavier sound and lower-tuned guitars.

In this album that contains 7 tracks, they present a mixture of rock, alternative metal, as well as punk, and grunge influences. The album was recorded at AG Studios Tel Aviv only by Max Datskovsky, the vocalist, and former drummer Arthur Blinov, with the help of monster music producer Alex Zvulun (Desert, Chugun, Fatum Aeternum, The Fading).

The band started rehearsing in one of the Tel Aviv studios in February 2018. After several jams with several musicians, a 4-person band was born, which started working on an EP, and these days it has been conquering the minds of the band's first fans.

The idea for the name was born accidentally after reading some of the texts by vocalist Max Datskovsky by other band members. The texts talk about a dystopian future and a mythological end of the world as we know it. Inspired by books, computer games, and movies from the last century. The band has a singing call about where humanity is headed and how to avoid it.

“Forbidden Content”
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1b0Nr7J2EqUf3ryl9Rnxm8?si=WA7Z7a2KSSmCuh...
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwCwt63t3RjxoD8W5BgA3OA

Tags
Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 28 Jun 2022

Michael Canitrot 'ORACLE' out now on Wagram International

MUMBAI: French electronic DJ and producer Michael Canitrot returns to the release radar with ‘Oracle’ – available now via Wagram International.

read more
 | 28 Jun 2022

Award-Winning Rapper Azeem Haq Debuts Talent Powerhouse & Titillating Prowess with New Single - “My City” - Available Now!

MUMBAI: Originally an anthemic ode to Toronto, Azeem Haq’s newest single, “My City” — available now — ultimately spotlights a wider sprawl with features from first-rate hip hop heavyweights The Game, Lazarus, Fredro Starr, and JRDN.

read more
 | 27 Jun 2022

The hit Genda Phool duo is back to make You Go ‘Tauba’

MUMBAI: After wowing their fans with the super-hit track ‘Genda Phool’, the hit jodi of Badshah and Singer Payal Dev is set to hit the perfect note yet again with their brand-new track Tauba.

read more
 | 27 Jun 2022

Aditya Rao speaks about recently released single 'SND'

MUMBAI: Indian American singer-songwriter Aditya Rao recently released his single "SND". The single is a collaboration between Aditya and Shri Sriram. Shri is an award-winning bassist, composer, producer and arranger.

read more
 | 27 Jun 2022

Paradoks returns to purified with Sirens Of Love

MUMBAI: Following his majestic Sense Of Wonder EP in 2021, label regular Paradoks makes his long-awaited return to Purified Records with a dramatic and powerful cut titled Sirens Of Love.

read more

RnM Biz

Chingari powered by $GARI and BIG FM join hands to offer users an immersive audio-video experience

MUMBAI: World's fastest-growing on-chain social app, Chingari powered by $GARI, has announced a read more

SAP leverages Metaverse to accelerate Cloud adoption in India

MUMBAI: SAP, the world leader of enterprise application software and cloud solutions, today annouread more

Apple Music's 2022 So Far: Top Tracks and Trends

MUMBAI: Gen-Z Pop Embraces the Classic, Introspective Ballad One thing we’ve noticed about some read more

Pocket FM launches ad solutions following the successful pilot with 100+ brands

MUMBAI: Pocket FM, a personalized audio streaming service, has launched ad solutions on the app tread more

IPRS celebrates our beloved composers and songwriters with ‘IPRS Antakshari’ on World Music Day

MUMBAI: What better way to celebrate World Music Day than by playing the most loved musical gameread more

top# 5 articles

1
Award-Winning Rapper Azeem Haq Debuts Talent Powerhouse & Titillating Prowess with New Single - “My City” - Available Now!

MUMBAI: Originally an anthemic ode to Toronto, Azeem Haq’s newest single, “My City” — available now — ultimately spotlights a wider sprawl with...read more

2
Premiering This Week: Joe Nichols Makes His Big Screen Debut in Murder At Yellowstone City

MUMBAI: Multi-Platinum Quartz Hill Records’ Joe Nichols is set to make his big screen debut in the new western film, Murder At Yellowstone City, out...read more

3
Michael Canitrot 'ORACLE' out now on Wagram International

MUMBAI: French electronic DJ and producer Michael Canitrot returns to the release radar with ‘Oracle’ – available now via Wagram International....read more

4
Sunny MR and Arijit Singh join hands for 'Gaaye Ja'

MUMBAI: Composer,singer,sound engineer,producer, Sunny MR wears many hats and manages to juggle them effortlessly. His latest track ‘Gaaye ja’ sung...read more

5
Israeli post-apocalyptic alternative metal band Illegal Mind release EP “Forbidden Content”

MUMBAI: Post-Apocalyptic Alternative Metal band from Tel Aviv, Israel, ILLEGAL MIND, has released the EP “Forbidden Content”, with 2 lyric videos on...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games