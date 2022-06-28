Bolava Vitthal Abhangwani concert celebrates Ashadi Ekadashi with a pan-India tour

MUMBAI: For the last 16 years, Pancham Nishad, an organization set up to preserve, promote and popularise the rich cultural heritage of performing arts in India, has been celebrating Ashadi Ekadashi by hosting pan-India concerts of ‘Abhangwani’, titled ‘Bolava Vitthal’. It is considered the magnum opus event of devotional music in India; this multi-city music extravaganza has been a huge success over the years and has received unparalleled love from music lovers across the country.

This year, too, Pancham Nishad plans to celebrate Ashadi Ekadashi by hosting Bolava Vitthal in nine cities in India. The ‘Wari’ commences on July 1 in Bengaluru and concludes on July 24 in Mangalore. In-between these two shows, Bolava Vitthal will also be held in Hyderabad, Indore, Chennai, Pune, Nashik, Mumbai and Jaipur.

Well-known classical and semi-classical musicians like Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande, Jayateerth Mevundi, Venkatesh Kumar, Devaki Pandit, Anand Bhate, Ranjani-Gayatri, Sangita Katti and Aarya Ambekar feature in the decorated artiste line-up this year. They will be seen rendering abhangs (devotional poetry sung in the praise of the almighty) penned by the saints like Namdeo, Tukaram, Dyaneshwar and Bahinabai, among others, from Maharashtra and Karnataka dating back to the 12th century.

Shashi Vyas, Director, Pancham Nishad Creatives, says, “We celebrate Ashadi Ekadashi every year with the Bolava Vitthal concert to offer our humble prayers to Lord Vitthal. Many segments of Indian classical music are deeply connected to folk tunes and the abhangs dedicated to Lord Vitthal. Travelling to so many cities with Bolava Vitthal is also an effort to bring the youth of India closer to our traditional values and philosophy of life visualised by our great saint poets.”

Quotes from artistes

Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande

“Over the last 17 years, Pancham Nishad has grown manifold. The way the Warkaris (devotees who travel on foot to worship Lord Panduranga) travel to Pandharpur for Lord Panduranga’s darshan, music lovers get attracted to Bolava Vitthal the same way every year. That’s a huge achievement and mark of success for the event. I will be performing at the event after almost a decade, and I am really excited. For artistes like me, being part of an event like this is like experiencing the grace of Vithu Mauli. Pancham Nishad has evolved constantly and improved the quality of content by the year. For me, the audience at Bolava Vitthal are like Panduranga.”

Ranjani and Gayatri

“It is a pleasure to be part of the Bolava Vitthal series of concerts presented by Pancham Nishad. We will be singing as part of this festival in Chennai and Jaipur. It feels great to be back performing these concerts after a break of two years. The powerful way in which bhakti, classical music, and emotion come together in Abhangs, as the energy-filled Gajar or group singing by all musicians gives way to soaring solo recitals, makes this format a very engaging and exciting one for both musicians and music lovers. The manjira, rhythms of tabla and pakhawaj/mridangam, and the sound of harmoniums and tanpuras blend to create that unmistakable authentic feel of Abhang Vani filled with devotion and unalloyed melody.”

Devaki Pandit

“This year, I will be performing in Bengaluru Hyderabad and Mangalore. What’s special for me this year is that after a long gap I am performing in these cities. During the pandemic, I missed the audience, their energy and love for music, and for an artiste that's what makes any concert a success. I hope we are never separated again. Live concerts give a unique experience every time.”

Jayateerth Mevundi

“The Bolava Vitthal concert is popular for celebrating Ashadi Ekadashi, which will be held in July. People wait every year for this concert. This year, for the first time, Bolava Vitthal will be held in Jaipur, where I will be performing. I’m very excited about it. I will be performing some of my new compositions along with some old and famous Abhangs. The Covid-19 phase has been very hard for everyone. Through the Bolava Vitthal concert, we are able to worship God through Abhangs and we are also able to connect with the audience. I’m honoured and thankful to Shashi Vyas ji for conducting Bolava Vitthal.

Anand Bhate

Pancham Nishad has been instrumental in promoting and popularising the Abhang tradition all over India. Performing in Bolava Vitthal is like a divine connection with the lord and the audience. I will be presenting various abhangs made popular by my Guru, Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi ji. Also, I am planning to present one or two abhangs that I sang in the recently released film, Panghrun"

Venkatesh Kumar

I love to offer my respects to Lord Vitthal and this concert is all about creating the magic of bhakti. Post the pandemic, I feel honoured to have the opportunity of performing in this series.

Sangeeta Katti

First of all, my earnest respectable gratitude to Pancham Nishad for inviting me to perform at the prestigious Divine Musical Journey -' Bolava Vitthala' again this year. It is my GuruKrupa and thanks to Pancham Nishad. The blissful sojourn has always been the greatest experience for a commoner also and this year is very special since post-pandemic, where every common man gathers in great numbers and can participate in the sojourn with his fullest devotion personified, In short, Bolava Vitthal heals oneself, wards off all worries and clears the mist...Pundareeka Varade...Hari Vitthala.

Tickets for Bolava Vitthal are available on www.bookmyshow.com