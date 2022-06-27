For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  27 Jun 2022 14:18 |  By RnMTeam

Solardo team up with Vintage Culture & LOWES for surefire festival smash ‘Adidas & Pearls’

MUMBAI: Solardo’s domination of your summer soundtrack continues with the release of ‘Adidas & Pearls’, a massive new collaboration with Vintage Culture and vocals courtesy of BBC Radio 1 Dance Vocalist of the Year 2021, LOWES.

‘Adidas & Pearls’ is Solardo’s latest smash following recent singles ‘So Far So Good’ and ‘Make Me Feel’ who recently tore up Parklife, with Creamfields and and their Ushuaïa Ibiza residency alongside Camelphat coming up amongst their packed summer of gigs. It was co-produced by Vintage Culture, who continues to go from strength to strength with over 16 million streams on his massive James Hype ‘You Give Me A Feeling’ alone, and a busy summer tour diary ahead.

A powerful track bordering progressive, trance and big room house, it’s led by LOWES’ sublime vocals and songwriting, telling a coming-of-age story that most people can relate to. The track begins with a brooding bass throb studding rolling techy beats, snatches of dazzling synths swelling into life in preparation for the chorus. An epic breakdown lays on massive stuttered synth riff, graceful strings and tense snare build. Throughout, the powerful vocal is perfectly matched by the rousing production, with plenty of dancefloor prowess at the track’s heart.

"We have played a few b2b sets with Vintage Culture over the past year and are big fans of his style and sound. Creating a track together was a completely natural progression for us and we had a few ideas in the works but this one really jumped out. And as soon as LOWES laid a vocal down on it we knew we had something special”, says Solardo.
"Solardo have become friends and I admire their talent and production skills. When we discussed working together with LOWES. I was intrigued by the idea. LOWES' lead vocalist, Evie, has an instantly recognizable voice. In "Adidas & Pearls" she delivers lyrics with an emotional impact. Her vocal range and phrasing help make Lowes a force to be reckoned with for years to come.”

LOWES explains the message behind the lyrics: ”It’s about when you first start going out or just moved away from home for uni, and you’re not really sure how much stuff to take… but you just kinda guess what to do because you’re too embarrassed to ask or admit you’ve never done stuff before and it can sometimes lead to bad experiences. It’s about environments where you’re stepping just over the border from being a kid (“someone’s daughter”) to fending for yourself and making your own decisions, and saying—have a little patience with yourself, you don’t have to know/try everything straight away.”

Tags
Solardo Vintage Culture BBC Radio 1 music
Related news
 | 27 Jun 2022

The hit Genda Phool duo is back to make You Go ‘Tauba’

MUMBAI: After wowing their fans with the super-hit track ‘Genda Phool’, the hit jodi of Badshah and Singer Payal Dev is set to hit the perfect note yet again with their brand-new track Tauba.

read more
 | 27 Jun 2022

Aditya Rao speaks about recently released single 'SND'

MUMBAI: Indian American singer-songwriter Aditya Rao recently released his single "SND". The single is a collaboration between Aditya and Shri Sriram. Shri is an award-winning bassist, composer, producer and arranger.

read more
 | 27 Jun 2022

Paradoks returns to purified with Sirens Of Love

MUMBAI: Following his majestic Sense Of Wonder EP in 2021, label regular Paradoks makes his long-awaited return to Purified Records with a dramatic and powerful cut titled Sirens Of Love.

read more
 | 27 Jun 2022

Premiering This Week: Joe Nichols Makes His Big Screen Debut in Murder At Yellowstone City

MUMBAI: Multi-Platinum Quartz Hill Records’ Joe Nichols is set to make his big screen debut in the new western film, Murder At Yellowstone City, out on June 24 in select theaters, on Amazon Prime and Apple TV and more.

read more
 | 27 Jun 2022

Wax Motif reimagines four tracks from Drake’s new Honestly, Nevermind album

MUMBAI: “Drake is one of my favorite artists, so when I heard he dropped a house album I streamed it immediately. After listening to “Tie That Binds,” I heard a clubbier version in my head and flipped that one first.

read more

RnM Biz

SAP leverages Metaverse to accelerate Cloud adoption in India

MUMBAI: SAP, the world leader of enterprise application software and cloud solutions, today annouread more

Apple Music's 2022 So Far: Top Tracks and Trends

MUMBAI: Gen-Z Pop Embraces the Classic, Introspective Ballad One thing we’ve noticed about some read more

Pocket FM launches ad solutions following the successful pilot with 100+ brands

MUMBAI: Pocket FM, a personalized audio streaming service, has launched ad solutions on the app tread more

IPRS celebrates our beloved composers and songwriters with ‘IPRS Antakshari’ on World Music Day

MUMBAI: What better way to celebrate World Music Day than by playing the most loved musical gameread more

RED FM Announces Red Indies Radio Festival

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network launched Red Indies read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Premiering This Week: Joe Nichols Makes His Big Screen Debut in Murder At Yellowstone City

MUMBAI: Multi-Platinum Quartz Hill Records’ Joe Nichols is set to make his big screen debut in the new western film, Murder At Yellowstone City, out...read more

2
Paradoks returns to purified with Sirens Of Love

MUMBAI: Following his majestic Sense Of Wonder EP in 2021, label regular Paradoks makes his long-awaited return to Purified Records with a dramatic...read more

3
Band Oxygen celebrates its 20 yr anniversary; launch 'The Metagen Project'

MUMBAI: World Music band Oxygen recently celebrated their 20 yrs anniversary with a soft launch of their very anticipated The Metagen Project. The...read more

4
Japanese Duo AmPm Collaborate With Nathan Hartono On "Tokyo On My Mind"

MUMBAI:  Since their breakthrough global debut in 2017 with the single "Best Part of Us", Japanese masked production duo AmPm have found fans all...read more

5
After Bura Na Mano Yaara' single, Singer- Composer Nikhita Gandhi drops her new EP titled 'Saazish'

MUMBAI: Nikhita Gandhi, the voice behind Bollywood chartbusters like ‘Jugnu’, ‘Naach Meri Rani’, ‘Burj Khalifa’, ‘Qafirana’, ‘Ullu Ka Pattha’, 'Naaja...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games