Premiering This Week: Joe Nichols Makes His Big Screen Debut in Murder At Yellowstone City

MUMBAI: Multi-Platinum Quartz Hill Records’ Joe Nichols is set to make his big screen debut in the new western film, Murder At Yellowstone City, out on June 24 in select theaters, on Amazon Prime and Apple TV and more. Written by Eric Belgau (Robert The Bruce), the film was directed by Richard Gray (Robert The Bruce), starring Gabriel Byrne (Hereditary, The Usual Suspects), Thomas Jane (The Expanse, The Predator), Isaiah Mustafa (It Chapter Two, Shadowhunters), Richard Dreyfuss (Jaws, Mr. Holland’s Opus), Nat Wolff (The Fault In Our Stars, The Stand), Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect, Good Girls Revolt), Aimee Garcia (Lucifer, Dexter), Emma Kenney (The Conners, Shameless) and Zach McGowan (Shameless, Black Sails).

Filmed on location on a site that was known as Yellowstone City in the 1860s, Murder At Yellowstone City is the first production to be shot on the new western backlot in Montana. Nichols plays Colin Hodge, the son of a dirt farmer and the grandson of a defender of the Alamo. He came for the gold, but since surviving the mine collapse he’s fallen on hard times – living in a tent on the edge of town and drowning his memories and nerves in alcohol. He is the living picture of a broken dream...and yet his constant singing, beautiful in its sadness, is a fixture in town – a part of its soundtrack and its soul.

“I am so excited for everyone to see the film,” says Nichols. “It was a lot of fun to make. I loved old westerns as a kid and had a great time on set.”

In Murder At Yellowstone City, a former slave who arrives in Yellowstone City, Montana, a desolate former boomtown now on the decline, looks for a place to call home. On that same day, a local prospector discovers gold – and is murdered.

The film premieres on the heels of Joe Nichols recently releasing his new album Good Day For Living. Nichols’ inaugural project with new label home and tenth studio album ushers in a new era of classic-influenced country music from Nichols, one of the format’s most-lauded 21st-century traditionalists. His first new full-length project in four years, the 13-song collection reunites Nichols with acclaimed music producers Mickey Jack Cones and Derek George, who helmed his 2013 album Crickets containing back-to-back number 1 GOLD-certified hits "Sunny and 75" and "Yeah.” Cones also produced Nichols’ follow-up album, critically acclaimed Never Gets Old.

The title track, “Good Day For Living,” penned by Dave Cohen, Bobby Hambrick, and Neil Mason, ranked among the most added in its debut week and is currently climbing the national country radio charts.

Catch that song and more on the live show on the Good Day For Living 2022 Tour spanning coast to coast and new shows being added daily. For tickets and information for the Good Day For Living 2022 Tour visit JoeNichols.com.