Paradoks returns to purified with Sirens Of Love

MUMBAI: Following his majestic Sense Of Wonder EP in 2021, label regular Paradoks makes his long-awaited return to Purified Records with a dramatic and powerful cut titled Sirens Of Love.

Embarking on an enthralling sonic voyage, Paradoks explores different heights in his latest offering. Juxtaposing elegant melodies with raw bass and hypnotic synths, he demonstrates his meticulous production style. Expressing a truly captivating sound, Sirens Of Love marks his first original release of 2022 and transports listeners to an otherworldly dimension.

Achieving a delicate balance between emotive and powerful sounds, Belgian Swiss melodic producer Paradoks has been a rising force in the dance music scene over the past six years. Standing out from the masses with his pristine creations and distinctive sound, Paradoks has received solid support from industry heavyweights including Eelke Kleijn, Kevin de Vries, Pete Tong, Oliver Koletzski, Tale of Us, Tiësto, Township Rebellion and many more. Finding homes for his masterful cuts on Stil Vor Talent, Parquet Recordings and Purified Records, he garners over 100k monthly listeners on Spotify alone. Following his studio period earlier this year, Paradoks is prepared to take his new music on tour, connecting with fans and new audiences around the world.