For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  27 Jun 2022 15:23 |  By RnMTeam

Japanese Duo AmPm Collaborate With Nathan Hartono On "Tokyo On My Mind"

MUMBAI:  Since their breakthrough global debut in 2017 with the single "Best Part of Us", Japanese masked production duo AmPm have found fans all over the world. Now, five years on from their debut, AmPm are preparing to release their first ever full-length album, themed on the concept of “journeys” – and today, they have released the first single from the album, "Tokyo On My Mind feat. Nathan Hartono". Fans can listen to the track here and watch the lyric video here.

"Tokyo On My Mind" is a collaboration with Nathan Hartono, a singer and actor from Singapore. Hartono sings evocative lyrics thematically revolving around “a journey through early morning Tokyo”, over a track featuring AmPm’s signature dance music sound incorporating chill elements, resulting in a danceable mid-tempo tune.

"We’re happy to release the first song from the album with Nathan," say AmPm. "The sound expresses the uplifting feeling of embarking on a journey for a new destination, and the fresh feeling you experience when arriving somewhere new – and Nathan’s warm and gentle singing voice amplifies the song’s meaning even further."

"When AmPm told me to write a song about the city of Tokyo, I got very excited by the possibilities. Japan holds a special place in my heart, I’ve gone for several trips there, and every time, what I experienced was magical in its own way," recalls Hartono. "The city of Tokyo especially fills my heart and soul with wonder every time I go. The phrase in the song, 'I don’t know what I don’t know' is exactly how I feel when I’m there. Everything I see and experience in Tokyo is beautifully strange and mysterious, I’m left feeling like there is so much possibility in the world, so many things that I do not know."

"Another side to the song describes how much I miss Tokyo," he adds. "Once again throw myself into a world of discovery. But because of how the word is at the moment, that isn’t possible. So until then I’ll patiently wait, with Tokyo on my mind."

Hartono also appears in a behind-the-scenes video from the recording sessions of "Tokyo On My Mind" that will premiere on June 25.

Tags
AmPm collaborate with Nathan Hartono bringing you to Japan Tokyo On My Mind
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

SAP leverages Metaverse to accelerate Cloud adoption in India

MUMBAI: SAP, the world leader of enterprise application software and cloud solutions, today annouread more

Apple Music's 2022 So Far: Top Tracks and Trends

MUMBAI: Gen-Z Pop Embraces the Classic, Introspective Ballad One thing we’ve noticed about some read more

Pocket FM launches ad solutions following the successful pilot with 100+ brands

MUMBAI: Pocket FM, a personalized audio streaming service, has launched ad solutions on the app tread more

IPRS celebrates our beloved composers and songwriters with ‘IPRS Antakshari’ on World Music Day

MUMBAI: What better way to celebrate World Music Day than by playing the most loved musical gameread more

RED FM Announces Red Indies Radio Festival

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network launched Red Indies read more

top# 5 articles

1
After Bura Na Mano Yaara' single, Singer- Composer Nikhita Gandhi drops her new EP titled 'Saazish'

MUMBAI: Nikhita Gandhi, the voice behind Bollywood chartbusters like ‘Jugnu’, ‘Naach Meri Rani’, ‘Burj Khalifa’, ‘Qafirana’, ‘Ullu Ka Pattha’, 'Naaja...read more

2
‘The beauty of ‘Choti Choti Gal’ lies in the spontaneity of the lyric’, says Music Composer Arjuna Harjai

MUMBAI: Singer, Music Composer-Digital Content Creator Arjuna Harjai dropped his latest song “Choti Choti Gal” sang by Aparshakti Khurana “The beauty...read more

3
Aditya Rao speaks about recently released single 'SND'

MUMBAI: Indian American singer-songwriter Aditya Rao recently released his single "SND". The single is a collaboration between Aditya and Shri Sriram...read more

4
Band Oxygen celebrates its 20 yr anniversary; launch 'The Metagen Project'

MUMBAI: World Music band Oxygen recently celebrated their 20 yrs anniversary with a soft launch of their very anticipated The Metagen Project. The...read more

5
The hit Genda Phool duo is back to make You Go ‘Tauba’

MUMBAI: After wowing their fans with the super-hit track ‘Genda Phool’, the hit jodi of Badshah and Singer Payal Dev is set to hit the perfect note...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games