Japanese Duo AmPm Collaborate With Nathan Hartono On "Tokyo On My Mind"

MUMBAI: Since their breakthrough global debut in 2017 with the single "Best Part of Us", Japanese masked production duo AmPm have found fans all over the world. Now, five years on from their debut, AmPm are preparing to release their first ever full-length album, themed on the concept of “journeys” – and today, they have released the first single from the album, "Tokyo On My Mind feat. Nathan Hartono". Fans can listen to the track here and watch the lyric video here.

"Tokyo On My Mind" is a collaboration with Nathan Hartono, a singer and actor from Singapore. Hartono sings evocative lyrics thematically revolving around “a journey through early morning Tokyo”, over a track featuring AmPm’s signature dance music sound incorporating chill elements, resulting in a danceable mid-tempo tune.

"We’re happy to release the first song from the album with Nathan," say AmPm. "The sound expresses the uplifting feeling of embarking on a journey for a new destination, and the fresh feeling you experience when arriving somewhere new – and Nathan’s warm and gentle singing voice amplifies the song’s meaning even further."

"When AmPm told me to write a song about the city of Tokyo, I got very excited by the possibilities. Japan holds a special place in my heart, I’ve gone for several trips there, and every time, what I experienced was magical in its own way," recalls Hartono. "The city of Tokyo especially fills my heart and soul with wonder every time I go. The phrase in the song, 'I don’t know what I don’t know' is exactly how I feel when I’m there. Everything I see and experience in Tokyo is beautifully strange and mysterious, I’m left feeling like there is so much possibility in the world, so many things that I do not know."

"Another side to the song describes how much I miss Tokyo," he adds. "Once again throw myself into a world of discovery. But because of how the word is at the moment, that isn’t possible. So until then I’ll patiently wait, with Tokyo on my mind."

Hartono also appears in a behind-the-scenes video from the recording sessions of "Tokyo On My Mind" that will premiere on June 25.