News |  27 Jun 2022 14:43 |  By RnMTeam

Band Oxygen celebrates its 20 yr anniversary; launch 'The Metagen Project'

MUMBAI: World Music band Oxygen recently celebrated their 20 yrs anniversary with a soft launch of their very anticipated The Metagen Project. The event was held in Chennai on the 20th of June 2022 and it was graced by many guest from the music fraternity. The very next day the band also launched their first single "Saraswathi" from The Metagen Project. This project is a 6 song project and Saraswathi is theior firts one. Founder of the band C Girinandh says "This song is a humble dedication to the Goddess of Wisdom, Saraswathi. It captures the exhilarating human spirit fuelled by dashes of creativity and improvisations set to stage through a variety of sonically mesmerizing sounds".

The Metagen project is an attempt by C. Girinandh, the founder of Oxygen, to explore various spectral and sonic capabilities with latest technology to create a unique immersive experience. The album incorporates several genres from around the world such as oriental music, jazz, funk, and lesser known Indian genres like Tamil and Bihu folk. It is also their first attempt at expressing music through the language of aesthetic lighting.

Metagen is mixed and mastered by Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio for a pristine clarity and riveting listening experience. The album was also graded in Dolby Vision for an exemplary viewing experience.

Tenor strings. a Chennai based 20 member orchestra has added a grand flourish to this project with their perfect sound and synchronization. 36 original compositions shall be released featuring various musical genres, techniques, and renowned artists.

“Oxygen”, World Music Band was formed in 2003. The band conceptualizes Live Music and blends World genres with an array of Indian elements. Oxygen has composed more than 40 tracks ranging from Irish, Jazz, Funk, Arabic, Oriental, Latin, Synth, Rock, Symphonic, Carnatic, Hindustani, Indian Folk Albums with reputed music labels like HMV Sa Re Ga Ma & Kosmik music titled “Breath of music”, “Dimensions”, “AURA” and “Ooh La La La”. “Ooh La La La” was produced and released by Dr A R Rahman in 2009. Since 2003, Oxygen has performed over 3000 live concerts globally. Apart from its rich repertoire of own compositions, Oxygen has also composed many cover versions of popular cine numbers both in Hindi and Tamil. The uniqueness that Oxygen brings to the existent cine songs is that while retaining the innate essence original tune of the song, it blends different genres of music in its own fusion style to give the song a new perspective. The band also have collaborated with the likes of flautist Rasika Shekhar, Padma Bhushan Award Winner Aruna Sairam, Shankar Mahadevan , Rahman Sir and many more.

