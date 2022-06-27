After Bura Na Mano Yaara' single, Singer- Composer Nikhita Gandhi drops her new EP titled 'Saazish'

MUMBAI: Nikhita Gandhi, the voice behind Bollywood chartbusters like ‘Jugnu’, ‘Naach Meri Rani’, ‘Burj Khalifa’, ‘Qafirana’, ‘Ullu Ka Pattha’, 'Naaja', etc adds a new gem to her independent discography with her upcoming new EP titled 'Saazish'. Having displayed a key interest and passion for composing and writing, the Pop queen released her last single 'Bura Na Mano Yaara' which garnered love and accolades from across the world and was featured at New York City’s Times Square billboards last month. Adding another successor to her indie discography, she is now all set to drop her new EP comprising 3 songs - Saazish , Khushnaseeb and Pitch Black respectively.

The EP 'Saazish' is solely composed, written and sung by Nikhita Gandhi. Talking about the EP, Nikhita Gandhi comments, "I am really excited to foray into this new path in my independent journey as I have been wanting to write wholesome music and this EP is sort of the beginning of that journey."

https://open.spotify.com/album/7s5dluAxPU6OAT1J8gr8nA?si=SSfXZFouSkKn-J4...

Talking about the songs, she adds, "Honestly, each song in the EP is so close to me and is written straight from the heart. I wrote this EP a month back and decided to just go with the flow and keep it raw. I think Pitch Black Dark was the first song that I wrote. I was stuck lyrically and I was trying out simplistic ideas by looping a guitar progression and writing down ideas on that. In that flow Pitch Black Dark was born. The journey of working on this song was quite special to me, because it's very vulnerable and talks about how you make someone else your sunshine, your source of power and light. And if that person doesn’t stay in your life, it makes you so powerless, it defeats you and breaks you down. The song explores that feeling and how you come to terms with your own power by learning to put that light, that happiness in your own hands. I was actually very scared to play the song to anybody as it was very raw but whoever I played it to, instantly connected with the song."

She adds,"Saazish is a quintessential love song. It talks about the amazing feeling of being in love and how that special someone leaves you speechless, you can’t put into words how you feel . It's just that incredible, weak-in-the-knees feeling of being in love."

"Khushnaseeb is the underdog for me in the EP. It's the opening track and it's a powerful ballad which represents a very atypical emotion that I tried to depict in the song. The flow of writing has not been very traditional, it starts with a question 'Do I consider myself lucky that I was with you? Is it my good fortune, my luck that I got to spend that time with you?’'.It's basically a comment on the irony of life that everything comes and goes and nothing is permanent. It echoes this question that should we just consider ourselves lucky to have met the people whom we have met and love the people whom we have loved. The song can be perceived as a take on life and taking all the experiences of love and loss positively."

She concludes,"All and all, this EP is a prelude to an entire album that I will be writing this year and sets the tone of the album. This is purely me."

The EP 'Saazish' will be out on 27th June, 2022 across all streaming platforms.