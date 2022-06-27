Aditya Rao speaks about recently released single 'SND'

MUMBAI: Indian American singer-songwriter Aditya Rao recently released his single "SND". The single is a collaboration between Aditya and Shri Sriram. Shri is an award-winning bassist, composer, producer and arranger. Austin based Aditya Rao has in the past released around 9 songs in the form of singles and EP. His latest song SND stands for "Sound" and also stands for the notes SaNiDha. This name referring to SaNiDha is about the fact that it is the literal names of the notes that he has sung in this song. The song released today ie 24th June 2022 which is coincidentally the release date of his songs from R Madhavan's Rocktery - The Nambi Effect. The songs sung by Aditya in Hindi are "Behene Do" and "Aasmaan" and in Tamil are "Peruvali" and "En Kanmani".

Aditya Rao in the past has worked with AR Rahman and has also worked on some covers and mashups like the Indian Classical version of Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You which went viral. Speaking about SND Aditya says “SND has gone through multiple iterations dating as far back as 2011, when I met the featured artist and songwriter, Shri Sriram. Shri is an award-winning bassist, composer, producer and arranger whose dynamic quest for new and collaborative ways of making music has taken him all over the world. We met at a hotel room in Mumbai, quickly set up our remote recording gear, and immediately hit it off with multiple ideas that fused genres together to truly create a sound that bends the norms and colors outside of the margins.” he also adds “SND has been recorded, produced, and developed in so many different locations and studios. I’ve recorded inside closets, at hotel rooms, in echoey bedrooms, and in my home studio. I’ve produced mid-flight, in-between meals, and in-between moving from Los Angeles to Austin, TX. And I think this unconventional way of getting things together, all came together in the most beautiful manner."

About Aditya Rao:-

Aditya Rao is an Indian-American singer-songwriter who originally rose to global recognition after winning India’s prestigious State Award for Excellence in the Performing Arts in 2013 and “Best Debut Artist” in 2015. Classically-trained in Carnatic vocals since childhood, Aditya’s music infuses Western styles with Eastern soul to produce a genre-

bending, alternative sound. Adi can be heard on a variety of celebrated projects with reputable artists across the globe. He has performed for the Indian Prime Minister, the President of the United States, and a stadium packed with 50,000 attendees. He is the lead vocalist and Vocal Arranger for 9 original songs in R. Madhavan’s biopic film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (2022). He has sung for Indian and Hollywood film soundtracks - Pelé: Birth of a Legend (2016) and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada (2016) with multi Grammy and Oscar-winning music director, A.R. Rahman. He is the leading voice on film and television soundtracks such as Beauty in the Broken (2015) and Mira: Royal Detective (2021). His original covers and collaborations on YouTube have garnered over 15M+ views. And he has sung as a chorus member for Billie Eilish, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Camila Cabello, and Carlos Santana. Aditya’s debut album takes you on an unconventional, cathartic journey exploring the nooks and crannies of his perception of the world around him. Adityas’s education, life choices, and experiences in music have all culminated to who he is today.

Song Link SND:-

Rocketry - The Nambi Effect songs:-

https://open.spotify.com/track/7lNn67IPpwwVFsczrNwZQR?si=pea61uDoQyie_oL...

https://open.spotify.com/track/0uO1KUHpnxJJmG9b0fBgKP?si=3AVgr4gKRYuRksN...

https://open.spotify.com/track/6t1cOlN7qaPVzzUORYuuZX?si=Uf4k5yYuSfiI_Vi...

https://open.spotify.com/track/1om44wprzYWlgQGxp41LXD?si=tI-A98S6SvO9sC6...