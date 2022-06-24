Yas Island and Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi host a Mega FAM with Indian travel agents for the 22nd International Indian Film Academy (IIFA)

MUMBAI: Experience Hub, the trade and promotion arm of Yas Island Abu Dhabi and a subsidiary of Miral and Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT) partnered to host 45 Indian leisure and MICE travel agents on a four-day familiarization trip to Abu Dhabi. The group was invited to be part of the glitz and glamour of the IIFA Awards along with discovering and participating in all of Abu Dhabi’s and Yas Island’s attractions.

Yas Island, one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and leading entertainment destinations hosted one of the grandest celebration of the Indian Cinema; the 22ndInternational Indian Film Academy (IIFA) 2022. The eventtook place at the Etihad Arena, the Middle East’s largest state-of-art indoor entertainment venue and was organized in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism—Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences.

The trip saw the agents experiencing rides at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi to trying their hand at golf at YasLinks Abu Dhabi, venturing to Yas Mall for some shopping, appreciating the amazing artworks at the Louvre Museum, marvelling at historical landmark Qasr Al Hosn,the presidential palace Qasr Al Watan, and then visiting the largest mosque in the country, none other than the architectural masterpiece Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque to learn about the Emirate’s culture.

They had the opportunity to experience the best of hospitality as Yas Island has more than 2,000 rooms and suites across 10 hotels including the Hilton Abu Dhabi YasIsland. Located on the Waterfront, Hilton Abu Dhabi YasIsland features a 545-room and around 2000 sqm of event space, offering an exceptional array of culinary options across a multitude of dining venues. Hilton Abu Dhabi YasIsland also has a kids’ club with splash pad, all within a five-minute walk of the award-winning Etihad Arena.

The destination is not only home to award wining theme parks but also offers world-class shopping and165 dining experiences for guests to choose from.

“We are thrilled to host the mega FAM trip from India andshowcase all that Yas Island Abu Dhabi has to offer. This trip is an excellent opportunity for both leisure and MICE agents to experience the attractions on the island and understand first hand, the potential that Yas Island offers.”Liam Findlay, CEO of Experience Hub said.

Spread over 25 kilometres, Yas Island is conveniently located, a 10-minute drive from Abu Dhabi International Airport and a 50 minute-drive from Dubai. As many as 500 international shows, cultural festivals and family entertainment events are hosted here all year around.