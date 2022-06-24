For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  24 Jun 2022 11:56 |  By RnMTeam

Yas Island and Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi host a Mega FAM with Indian travel agents for the 22nd International Indian Film Academy (IIFA)

MUMBAI: Experience Hub, the trade and promotion arm of Yas Island Abu Dhabi and a subsidiary of Miral and Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT) partnered to host 45 Indian leisure and MICE travel agents on a four-day familiarization trip to Abu Dhabi. The group was invited to be part of the glitz and glamour of the IIFA Awards along with discovering and participating in all of Abu Dhabi’s and Yas Island’s attractions.

Yas Island, one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and leading entertainment destinations hosted one of the grandest celebration of the Indian Cinema; the 22ndInternational Indian Film Academy (IIFA) 2022. The eventtook place at the Etihad Arena, the Middle East’s largest state-of-art indoor entertainment venue and was organized in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism—Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences.

The trip saw the agents experiencing rides at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi to trying their hand at golf at YasLinks Abu Dhabi, venturing to Yas Mall for some shopping, appreciating the amazing artworks at the Louvre Museum, marvelling at historical landmark Qasr Al Hosn,the presidential palace Qasr Al Watan, and then visiting the largest mosque in the country, none other than the architectural masterpiece Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque to learn about the Emirate’s culture.

They had the opportunity to experience the best of hospitality as Yas Island has more than 2,000 rooms and suites across 10 hotels including the Hilton Abu Dhabi YasIsland. Located on the Waterfront, Hilton Abu Dhabi YasIsland features a 545-room and around 2000 sqm of event space, offering an exceptional array of culinary options across a multitude of dining venues. Hilton Abu Dhabi YasIsland also has a kids’ club with splash pad, all within a five-minute walk of the award-winning Etihad Arena.

The destination is not only home to award wining theme parks but also offers world-class shopping and165 dining experiences for guests to choose from.

“We are thrilled to host the mega FAM trip from India andshowcase all that Yas Island Abu Dhabi has to offer. This trip is an excellent opportunity for both leisure and MICE agents to experience the attractions on the island and understand first hand, the potential that Yas Island offers.”Liam Findlay, CEO of Experience Hub said.

Spread over 25 kilometres, Yas Island is conveniently located, a 10-minute drive from Abu Dhabi International Airport and a 50 minute-drive from Dubai. As many as 500 international shows, cultural festivals and family entertainment events are hosted here all year around.

Tags
Yas Island Abu Dhabi Singer music
Related news
 | 24 Jun 2022

Dayglow reveals vibrant new track and video "Then It All Goes Away", announces new album

MUMBAI: Dayglow is returning with another excellent, life-affirming new album, 'People In Motion', set for release on October 7th via AWAL.

read more
 | 24 Jun 2022

Joji’s ‘Glimpse of Us’ debuts in top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 with over 129 MILLION streams in the first week

MUMBAI: Today, critically lauded artist Joji is celebrating his highest chart debut to date for his newly-released single “Glimpse of Us.” The song debuted at #10 on the Billboard Hot 100, a career milestone for Joji.

read more
 | 24 Jun 2022

Roposo’s ‘Music All Day Live’, a unique celebration on World Music Day, brought fans close to their favorite artists with diverse live, interactive music experiences

MUMBAI: Roposo, a leading creator-led live entertainment commerce platform, celebrated World Music Day this year with a virtual, live music event – Music All Day Live (MAD Live).

read more
 | 23 Jun 2022

'Replay is about my past relationship', says Nagaland singer-songwriter Kino

MUMBAI: Budding singer-songwriter from Nagaland Kino dropped his first single “Replay”, a very soothing and soulful song in collaboration with WYRD and Ratri featuring YouTuber/singer Eva Jamir and content creator Tokepu, directed and filmed by Kohdijing.

read more
 | 23 Jun 2022

A.R Rahman seeks new contenders/ winners for Season 2 of Nexa Music

MUMBAI: You know it's time to showcase your skills because NEXA Music Season 2 is now geared up to seek fresh talents of the country for this season (2). The entries for the season have gone live for all the aspiring singers in the country.

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS celebrates our beloved composers and songwriters with ‘IPRS Antakshari’ on World Music Day

MUMBAI: What better way to celebrate World Music Day than by playing the most loved musical gameread more

RED FM Announces Red Indies Radio Festival

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network launched Red Indies read more

Best platforms for content creators to monetize their passion in 2022

MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, India's content consumption has increased significantly.read more

BIG FM announces ‘BIG WORLD’, a new Go-To-Market strategy in the MetaVerse

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks introduces, ‘BIG World’ – a slew of offeriread more

Apple TV+ orders two new seasons of widely acclaimed spy drama “Slow Horses” starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced a two season order for the critically acclaimed espionage serieread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Roposo’s ‘Music All Day Live’, a unique celebration on World Music Day, brought fans close to their favorite artists with diverse live, interactive music experiences

MUMBAI: Roposo, a leading creator-led live entertainment commerce platform, celebrated World Music Day this year with a virtual, live music event –...read more

2
Dayglow reveals vibrant new track and video "Then It All Goes Away", announces new album

MUMBAI: Dayglow is returning with another excellent, life-affirming new album, 'People In Motion', set for release on October 7th via AWAL. Across...read more

3
Joji’s ‘Glimpse of Us’ debuts in top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 with over 129 MILLION streams in the first week

MUMBAI: Today, critically lauded artist Joji is celebrating his highest chart debut to date for his newly-released single “Glimpse of Us.” The song...read more

4
A.R Rahman seeks new contenders/ winners for Season 2 of Nexa Music

MUMBAI: You know it's time to showcase your skills because NEXA Music Season 2 is now geared up to seek fresh talents of the country for this season...read more

5
Wacken Foundation announces a new project - Let Women Do The Talking - in cooperation with Bangalore Open Air and the Embassy of the United States of America in New Delhi.

MUMBAI: The purpose of this program is to encourage young female entrepreneurs and artists in India who are looking to pursue a career in the music...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games