News |  24 Jun 2022 15:53

Solardo team up with Vintage Culture & LOWES for surefire festival smash 'Adidas & Pearls'

MUMBAI: Solardo’s domination of your summer soundtrack continues with the release of ‘Adidas & Pearls’, a massive new collaboration with Vintage Culture and vocals courtesy of BBC Radio 1 Dance Vocalist of the Year 202, LOWES.

‘Adidas & Pearls’ is Solardo’s latest smash following recent singles ‘So Far So Good’ and ‘Make Me Feel’ who recently tore up Parklife, with Creamfields and and their Ushuaia Ibiza residency alongside Camelphat coming up amongst their packed summer of gigs. It was co-produced by Vintage Culture, who continues to go from strength to strength with over 16 million streams on his massive James Hype ‘You Give Me A Feeling’ alone, and a busy summer tour diary ahead.

A powerful track bordering progressive, trance and big room house, it’s led by LOWES’ sublime vocals and songwriting, telling a coming-of-age story that most people can relate to. The track begins with a brooding bass throb studding rolling techy beats, snatches of dazzling synths swelling into life in preparation for the chorus. An epic breakdown lays on massive stuttered synth riff, graceful strings and tense snare build. Throughout, the powerful vocal is perfectly matched by the rousing production, with plenty of dancefloor prowess at the track’s heart.

“We have played a few b2b sets with Vintage Culture over the past year and are big fans of his style and sound. Creating a track together was a completely natural progression for us and we had a few ideas in the works but this one really jumped out. And as soon as LOWES laid a vocal down on it we knew we had something special”, says Solardo.

"Solardo have become friends and I admire their talent and production skills.

When we discussed working together with Lowes. I was intrigued by the idea. Lowes' lead vocalist, Evie, has an instantly recognizable voice. In "Adidas & Pearls" she delivers lyrics with an emotional impact. Her vocal range and phrasing help make Lowes a force to be reckoned with for years to come.”

LOWES explains the message behind the lyrics: ”It’s about when you first start going out or just moved away from home for uni, and you’re not really sure how much stuff to take... but you just kinda guess what to do because you’re too embarrassed to ask or admit you’ve never done stuff before and it can sometimes lead to bad experiences. It’s about environments where you’re stepping just over the border from being a kid (“someone’s daughter”) to fending for yourself and making your own decisions, and saying—have a little patience with yourself, you don’t have to know/try everything straight away.”

 

Solardo Adidas Pearls Parklife
