Roposo’s ‘Music All Day Live’, a unique celebration on World Music Day, brought fans close to their favorite artists with diverse live, interactive music experiences

MUMBAI: Roposo, a leading creator-led live entertainment commerce platform, celebrated World Music Day this year with a virtual, live music event – Music All Day Live (MAD Live). The event, which was also live streamed on lock screen platform Glance, brought millions of fans together with some of their favorite musicians across genres, in real time.

Over 30 singers and musicians enthralled Roposo and Glance users during this mega music marathon through back-to-back live music shows. From Indian classical music to lo-fi music, covers of some of India’s biggest hits by top artists to live DJ sets, Roposo’s MAD Live had something in store for every kind of music lover. The virtual celebration started with Morning Ragas by Carnatic vocalists from Bangalore, followed by a jugalbandi of Tabla and Santoor artistes from New Delhi. Roposo’s own music creators gave fans of songs from the 50’s to the 90’s high-spirited live performances on Music Relay. Indie Mornings gave a stage to Indie artists across the country to showcase their talent.

Heartwarming tributes to legendary singers like Lata Mangeshkar, KK, Bappi Lahiri, and Siddhu Moosewala won everyone’s hearts. Users also came to know interesting trivia about these singers through Roposo’s unique interactive features. For instance, through interactive trivia polls, viewers discovered that legendary KK had sung 3000 jingles and how Bappi Lahiri used to call Kishore Kumar 'mama,' amongst other things.

Roposo Star Track was an interesting live stream where users were able to immerse themselves in candid conversations with talented Indie pop singers and musicians like Saaj Bhatt, Charan, Abhishek Bakshi, and Alisha Chinai. Over 300,000 users tuned into the show, where these singers' inspired audiences with their motivational musical journeys, amongst other things.

Commenting on Roposo’s unique celebration of World Music Day, singer Alisha Chinai said, “Roposo is one of the biggest platforms today for live entertainment and music with millions tuning in. I was delighted to promote my new song "Chamkega India" which is released under Zee Music Co. Music Label, during the live session on World Music Day. It was also exhilarating for me to be a part of the show Star Track and to perform with more than 3 lakh viewers watching. I received so much love from the audience and it was just so much fun to interact with all these music enthusiasts live and in real time on the platform.”

She further mentioned on the show that it is a happy coincidence that Music Day and Yoga Day fall on the same day as music is yoga for the heart as it makes us happy and light. She revealed that she grew up listening to her idol, the legend Noor Jehan and further stated that she often tries to emulate her idol.

Mansi Jain, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Roposo said, “Roposo as a platform aims to celebrate India’s musical diversity by giving a massive stage to artists across genres, whether it is Indie music, Bollywood, EDM, regional or classical. Further, we aspire to give our users a unique experience through live, and interactive content that allows them to have more immersive experiences. Our World Music Day celebration was no exception to this. With engaging live music from more than 30 musicians and singers we took the celebrations to a whole new level and proved yet again that we are one of India’s top destinations for pop culture.”

Some other big hits during the MAD Live celebration included a live Jugalbandi comprising songs originally sung by queens of Bollywood music who have made an indelible impact in the industry - Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Shreya Ghoshal, and Alka Yagnik. Roposo Gig saw a live studio performance by two dynamic bands - Aham and Zehan. Roposo MIC, India’s first livestream singing competition was launched. Another special Roposo IP, Roposo Jamroom had 3.9 lakh people witnessing an exciting lineup with performers like Mohit Chauhan, Asees Kaur, Ash King, Shalmali Kholgade, Mame Khan and Nikita Gandhi. Last but not least, the MAD Live event concluded on a high with some exuberant DJ sets by DJ Saj and DJ Cynthia, which saw viewers grooving to energetic and pulsating music while celebrating World Music Day with this live musical event on Roposo.