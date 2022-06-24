Gen Z pop king Conan Gray presents new album Superache out now

MUMBAI: Platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and Gen Z pop king Conan Gray proudly presents his anticipated sophomore full-length album, Superache, via Republic Records today. Listen to Superache— HERE. Check out the full tracklisting below.
Upon the release of Superache, Conan Gray premiered the official music video for his new song “Disaster” - watch HERE.
Conan Gray is everywhere right now. Rolling Stone sat down with him for an in-depth feature for their upcoming “Hot Ones Issue”, and he currently graces the cover of PAPER Magazine. Last night he graced the stage of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon performing “Disaster” from the new album, and this morning he brought the masses to 30 Rock with a performance on the TODAY Show Summer Concert Series.
Bringing the record to life on stage later to this year, Gray will return to the road for his biggest headline world tour. He will start the Superache Tour in North America before heading to Australia and New Zealand, kicking off on September 16 in Louisville, KY at The Louisville Palace Theater. He will visit major markets coast-to-coast including Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island and the iconic Greek Theater in Los Angeles. Also look out for him performing at numerous music festivals along the way, including Music Midtown, Firefly, and Austin City Limits before he tour concludes on October 25 in Las Vegas, NV at Brooklyn Bowl. General on sale begins today Friday, June 24th at 10am local time. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.
