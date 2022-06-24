Bhushan Kumar gifts a swanky McLaren to Kartik Aaryan

MUMBAI: A power-packed partnership calls for a power-packed present! Riding high on the mega success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the dynamic collaboration that Bhushan Kumar and Kartik Aaryan hold, producer gifts India's first GT, a posh Orange McLaren to the talented actor which happens to be the first car delivery in India.
Right from entertaining masses in 2018 with their maiden collaboration on Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety till recent historic blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Bhushan Kumar and Kartik Aaryan have come a long way and given major hits that has fortified their relationship. The powerhouses not only gear up for yet another anticipated movie of the year Shehzada, but the audiences will be treated with more such announcement in coming few days.
Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director T-Series says, "The dynamic, vivacious energy of Kartik Aaryan is infectious. We align creatively well and the bond that started on a very professional note definitely has now grown multifolds in multiple collaborations we've done. His dedication towards each project is commendable, this sports car is a token of appreciation towards his hardwork and grit.We instil confidence in him, and we aim to strengthen this collaboration in the future."
MUMBAI: What better way to celebrate World Music Day than by playing the most loved musical gameread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network launched Red Indies read more
MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, India's content consumption has increased significantly.read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks introduces, ‘BIG World’ – a slew of offeriread more
MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced a two season order for the critically acclaimed espionage serieread more
MUMBAI: Talented musician Vasu Kainth drops his latest single ‘Baatein' under KaanPhod. Viacom18’s initiative KaanPhod is a springboard for emerging...read more
MUMBAI: IVM Podcasts has announced the launch of ‘Donn Bayka Gappa Aika’, an entertaining and insightful Marathi podcast as its newest offering....read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently hosted the 10th edition of the Planet Marathi Mirchi Music Awards...read more
MUMBAI: Connectel, an Indian compliance driven forensic investigation services organization specializing in digital forensics, document examination,...read more
MUMBAI: The stage is set for more Canadian artists releasing NFTs in Web 3, and classic rockers Blu Bones remain front and centre with their recent...read more