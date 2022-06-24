For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  24 Jun 2022 17:54 |  By Tolika Yeptho

'Baatein' has its own hustling story says Vasu Kainth

MUMBAI: Talented musician Vasu Kainth drops his latest single ‘Baatein' under KaanPhod. Viacom18’s initiative KaanPhod is a springboard for emerging artists and Mic-Test is a wonderful series that encourages indie music.

In the past Vasu received a lot of hatred for a video assuming he had said some things that he shouldn’t have but with that he went viral and the hatred based comments turned into positive ones. That’s when he started writing “Baatein”. “’Log banayenge Batein, tu baatein banana de’, this line came to my mind which is the hook of the song”.

“I had an idea for the next release and shared it with KaanPhod Mic Test, they liked it. When I recorded it and sang it, the team was quite persistent that the video needs to be on point. Viacom18 sent me a document file and I loved it, giving flashbacks of my childhood and scenes”.

The music video was shot in Nagpur inside a school, coincidently the team found a guy who looked exactly like Vasu as a child and a math teacher who looked exactly like his math teacher. “It was hell of an experience and a lot of fun too”.

Initially the singer used to make YouTube videos, but the growth was going downward. “A friend of mine said whenever we have jamming sessions I sing the most, and I should start posting my videos on Instagram. I started uploading regularly. My inspiration for it will be my Spotify playlist. At night I randomly listen to any song, I started feeling that two songs will go together perfectly so I start recording it. In around 2-3 months I grew a lot on this field”.

Recently he was invited to a TV show called Playground and his team won. Vasu has a lot of upcoming TV shows, originals and also sing for web series or Bollywood movies.

Vasu Kainth Baatein music Singer KaanPhod Mic Test
