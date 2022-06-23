For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  23 Jun 2022

Wacken Foundation announces a new project - Let Women Do The Talking - in cooperation with Bangalore Open Air and the Embassy of the United States of America in New Delhi.

MUMBAI: The purpose of this program is to encourage young female entrepreneurs and artists in India who are looking to pursue a career in the music industry by sharing best practices from successful women in music. Let Women Do The Talking will be open to young women who are passionate about music and will bring together rock music enthusiasts from across India.

The project feature over 50 of the most influential women from the music industry, such as: Part of the panel discussions and networking events will be women of high repute from different backgrounds in the music industry from Germany and the United States of America such as Jenny Douglas (Touring Director/Artist Manager at 5B AM), Tracy Vera (President of Metal Blade Records) and Hannah Raphael (Global Tour Director for Live Nation Entertainment) Katherine Turman (Music Journalist) Rachel Field (Audio Mastering Engineer) to name just a few. Along with women from the Indian music industry of course, namely: Shilpa Sharda- Director of Artist Services & Development at Belive Digital, Vasundhara Vee - Soul Singer & Author, Sandhya Surendran - Entertainment & Tech Lawyer, Ritnika Nayan - Country Head, Downtown Music’s (CD Baby, Fuga, Songtrust, Adrev), Malvika Nanda - Founder, The Big Beat (Music & Media specialist) & Ex Music Journalist, Bindu Subramanian - Singer/Songwriter, Komorebi (Tarana Marwah) - Music Producer, Mae Thomas - Podcaster/Journalist among others. 

While workshops will take place at established locations, L.A. based GUNS N’ ROSES tribute band Paradise Kitty will perform at the aforementioned locations.

The U.S. Embassy in New Delhi awarded the Waken Foundation a grant to host a series of workshops, programs, and performances that highlight women in the music industry. The project was conceptualised by Salman U. Syed (Bangalore Open Air) and Miriam Hensel (Wacken Open Air) and will be implemented by Bangalore Open Air with co-curation by Big Bad Wolf.

Delhi: June 24-25th, '22

Mumbai: June 28-29th, '22

Bengaluru: July 2nd, ‘22

Entry: Free | Register: WWW.LWDTT.COM

