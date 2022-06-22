Will Taylor Swift be one of the exciting cameos in Thor: Love and Thunder?

MUMBAI: A Marvel film is incomplete without a cameo; whether it’s in the post credit scenes or bang in the middle of the movie, a great cameo is always on the cards when you’re heading to watch a Marvel film! And, just like that, Thor: Love and Thunder, one of the most anticipated, upcoming MCU movies isn’t an exceptioneither. We already know that Russell Crowe will be playing the role of a God, Zeus and that apart from Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth, Academy award winning actor Melissa McCarthy will also be appearing in the movie. But that’s not all!
Thor: Love and Thunder director, Taika Waititi, only recently spoke of the cameos in the upcoming film implying that there will be more and he may surpass the benchmark he set for cameos in his last thunderous applause-worthy film, Thor Ragnarok, however revealing that he, in fact, wouldn’t be letting the cats out of the bag just yet for the fear of taking away the fun from the movie. He said, “Otherwise it won't be a cameo. You can't talk about it. Then they may as well be on the poster.”
Among the many speculations of the cameos expected, one such cameo that is being speculated is the Princess of Pop, Taylor Swift.
The Music Just Fits
One could say that it’s a more reaching assumption but the vibe simply fits. After reimagining the Thor franchise, the Waititi way, the movies have a great synth-pop energy – dazzling, bright colours, dialogues brimming with sarcasm and jokes and amazing background scores to package it all together. Taylor’s album, 1989 actually celebrates the year she’s born in and is elemental to that decade, which goes in line with the soundtracks that Taika has been going for. And that’s not the only connection!
The Taylor Swift-Jennifer Kaytin Robinson connection
Taylor Swift and Thor: Love and Thunder writer, Jennifer KaytinRobinson have a strong history of collaborations. Both, Robinson and Swift have influenced each other’s work for years, going back to Taylor’s previous album, 1989!
Robinson previously stated that she listened to Swift’s album, 1989 and that it helped her through her break-up. What’s next? Jennifer ended up making a music-heavy film, Someone Great which in turn inspired Swift’s next album, Lover, as declared by Swift herself!
That’s not it!
Taylor Swift - #2 Singer Cameo
Tyalor Swift wouldn’t be the first singer to have made a cameo in the MCU. Miley Cyrus actually lent her voice in The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. She voiced the Ravager Leader Mainframe opposite Sylvester Stallone’s charater, Stakar Ogord.
So, it’s safe to say, Swift’s cameo is not that far reaching. Whether she appears physically, as a voice or even a background score, it’s sure to be a great addition to Thor: Love and Thunder which will release in theatres across India on 7th July, a day prior to its release globally!
