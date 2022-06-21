For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  21 Jun 2022

#WorldMusicDay: From Tamil melodies and Bollywood chartbusters to K-pop, #OnlyOnTwitter

MUMBAI: Twitter is what’s happening in global music - from big events to everyday conversations. Music lovers come to the service to take note of new releases, find their next earworm, talk about the new song that they are hooked to, or connect with their favourite musicians. Artists too take to Twitter to share anecdotes and keep their fans updated - whether they’re announcing a new album, surprise collaboration, or even hosting a live Q & A to stay connected with their fans. Much like Twitter’s audience, the music conversation on the service is also diverse and dynamic – from Bollywood and Indie, to Tamil or K-pop– different  music genres have a place and community among audiences on the service. 

 

Today, on #WorldMusicDay, music enthusiasts and aficionados will be able to tune into a variety of #OnlyOnTwitter events. This morning, Tamil music Icon, Ilaiyaraaja (@ilaiyaraaja) dropped his first ever #FanTweets video on Twitter. Like many other Tamil artists, he enjoys immense popularity and fandom on the service. In the #FanTweets video, Ilaiyaraaja(@ilaiyaraaja) reads and responds to Tweets from some of his ardent fans. In one such response, he takes the opportunity to congratulate Tamil actor Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) on his power-packed performance at the maestro’s world famous #RockWithRaaja concert. He also goes on to comment on his recent musical crossover that garnered global attention - Stranger Things. In case you missed, the release week of the series generated a whopping 7 million conversations on the service, globally. 

 

Speaking of his experience on Twitter, Ilaiyaraaja(@ilaiyaraaja) said, “Music is a universal language, and it truly knows no geographical bounds. Having been in the industry for more than five decades now, I recently explored this delightful world of Twitter, to stay in touch with my fans & well wishers. It is truly exciting and humbling to see audiences appreciating my art and the work that goes behind putting it together, in real time and from across the globe! With #FanTweets, I was able to get an even closer look into what my fans enjoy and what they expect from me, and I will continue creating soulful melodies so that they can remember me.”

 

 

 

Fans will also have an opportunity to directly send their song requests to some of the country’s leading singers -

 

Rendering her soothing and melodious voice to several recent hits such as Raataan Lambiyan from #Shershaah to the upcoming #JugJugJeeyoAsees Kaur (@AseesKaur) has made a place for herself in people’s hearts. As a treat for music lovers, she will be hosting an #AskAseessession today and singing for her fans #OnlyOnTwitter.

 

 

 

Singer Nikhita Gandhi (@NikhitaGandhi), known for her foot tapping and head bobbing party anthems such as Naach Meri Rani and Najaa, will also be hosting a #AskNikhita session today wherein she’ll chat with her fans and take song requests in real-time, #OnlyOnTwitter.

 

 

In another leg of the celebration, Yeonjeong Kim (@TheNolja), Twitter’s Head of Global K-pop and K-content Partnerships, will host a Spaces conversations with journalists from around the world who have been closely following and writing about the Hallyu wave and its surging dominance across the globe. 

 

 

Recently, as ruling K-pop band BTS (@BTS_twt) dropped their comeback album #BTS_Proof, India became the 5th country in the world to Tweet the most about the album on the launch day. What’s better than Spaces -- Twitter’s live audio feature -- to celebrate the genre, its artists and fans on #WorldMusicDay

 

In addition to Spaces, Communities is another way for music fans to chime into relevant conversations. Communities make it easy for people to find and connect with others who want to talk about the same things they do Some of the music Communities on Twitter include BTSAll about Armaan & AmaalTaylor Swift, and more. 

 

Additionally, to stay closely connected to the conversations, fans can also follow Topics such as MusicK-popBollywood MusicMusic news, among several others. Topics use machine learning to find Tweets related to a particular subject. When you follow a Topic, you’llsee Tweets from a whole host of accounts that are experts, fans or just tend to talk about that thing a lot on Twitter.

 

The conversation is playing live on Twitter -- don’t miss a beat and join in the celebrations this #WorldMusicDay.

