TOMORROW X TOGETHER BRING FIRST WORLD TOUR TO ASIA

MUMBAI: Gen Z’s ‘it’ boys TOMORROW X TOGETHER will expand their presence in the global K-pop scene by holding concerts in four Asian cities following concerts in Korea, the U.S., and Japan.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) announced today that their world tour ‘TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR <ACT : LOVE SICK> IN ASIA’ would be held in Jakarta on October 12, in Manila on October 15 and 16, in Taipei on October 19, and in Bangkok on October 22 and 23.

As the first world tour since the group’s debut, ‘TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR <ACT : LOVE SICK>,’ will begin in Seoul on July 2 and 3, followed by the concerts in seven cities across the U.S.: Chicago on July 7, New York on July 9, Atlanta on July 12, Dallas on July 14, Houston on July 17, San Francisco on July 21, and finally Los Angeles on July 23 and 24.

Following the eight concerts in the U.S., TOMORROW X TOGETHER will perform at Ookini Arena Maishima in Osaka, Japan, on September 3 and 4 and at Makuhari Event Hall in Chiba on September 7 and 8. Then, K-pop ‘it’ boys will host concerts in four Asian cities in October.

Tickets for the concerts in Seoul and the seven cities in the U.S. were sold out immediately as reservations opened. In response to the ardent support from the global fandom, BIGHIT MUSIC announced the addition of a new show in Los Angeles on July 24.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s latest release, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, made its debut at No.4 on the Billboard 200. The ‘It’ boys are also performing at Lollapalooza, a grand festival in Chicago, and at 2022 Summer Sonic Festival, the biggest music festival in Japan. TOMORROW X TOGETHER is set to solidify their domination in the global K-pop scene as Gen Z leaders through their first world tour.