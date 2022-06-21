For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  21 Jun 2022 16:26 |  By RnMTeam

Peter $un Flexes in vibrant new single and video "Pay Me No Mind"

MUMBAI: LA-based rapper, Peter $un aka Sunny, returns with his new single “Pay Me No Mind”, out now via Red Bull Records / Mind Of A Genius. The first new music to drop since his successful 2021 album ‘Scumbaby’, the track starts the next chapter of Peter $un’s ever-evolving story.

“Pay Me No Mind” was written by Peter $un and co-produced by long-time collaborator Blue Rondo (Young Thug, IDK). The songs stripped back production is simple but effective, providing a perfect foundational bounce to deliver Sunny’s boastful lyrics.

“'Pay me no mind' is my toxic braggadocious rap song. It’s just me wanting to flex on all the people who doubted me. It’s that underdog song, underdog attitude. I still want to prove everybody wrong who doubted me. Petty Sunny,” explains Peter $un.

The song teases a first taste of Peter $un's upcoming EP, ‘Phone Calls Gimme Anxiety’, which is set to drop July 22, 2022. The project was a therapeutic and transformative endeavour for the rapper, where fans will be treated to a deeply personal journey through enigmatic hip-hop soundscapes and hypnotic cadences.

Peter $un commits all of his emotions, thoughts, and truths to tape. He never holds back. The Los Angeles-based rapper, vocalist, and producer confronts his trauma, discloses his ambitions, and embraces his potential over a soundtrack of future-facing hip-hop laced with eloquent jazz-style instrumentation and filled to the brim with undeniable soul.

In high school, a friend recognized he could sing and encouraged him, so he picked up a mic. He gained traction with the 2016 mixtape 'Paradise Is A Day Away'. Joined by producer and longtime collaborator Blue Rondo, he unveiled 'Don’t Forget To Smile' in 2018. The project boasted “Love Drunk Lust (Make It Hard)” [feat. Trip Carter & KnottRudy], raking in 3.9 million Spotify streams and counting.

2021 saw him unveil 'Scumbaby', including fan favourites “Work” and “Sometimes”. Inciting widespread tastemaker applause, OkayPlayer hailed it as “an introspective exploration of rap fused with jazz and soul,” and KAZI crowned him “a creative music force.” After generating millions of streams and earning acclaim from OnesToWatch, Lyrical Lemonade, DJ Booth, and more, he bleeds without filter on his forthcoming 2022 EP, 'Phone Calls Gimme Anxiety'.

Tags
Peter $un Flexes Pay Me No Mind music
Related news
 | 21 Jun 2022

Horn OK Please - The Happiest Food Festival 2022’ Edition 8.0 is back and all set for a 3-day celebration of food, fleas & music in Delhi

MUMBAI: After two long years, 'Horn OK Please - The Happiest Food Festival' is back with its much-anticipated 8th edition in New Delhi!

read more
 | 21 Jun 2022

TOMORROW X TOGETHER BRING FIRST WORLD TOUR TO ASIA

MUMBAI: Gen Z’s ‘it’ boys TOMORROW X TOGETHER will expand their presence in the global K-pop scene by holding concerts in four Asian cities following concerts in Korea, the U.S., and Japan.

read more
 | 21 Jun 2022

Percept signs on Baljeet Kaur, first Indian mountaineer to scale five 8,000-m peaks in less than a month

MUMBAI: Percept has exclusively signed on Baljeet Kaur, the first Indian mountaineer to scale five 8,000-m peaks in a span of 30 days.

read more
 | 21 Jun 2022

Dhaval Kothari releases "Thaktiyaan", a rock ballad!

MUMBAI: Dhaval Kothari has released “Thaktiyaan”, a rock ballad from his #originals. The Urdu and Hindi lyrics make it one of Dhaval's most romantic and meaningful indie tracks.

read more
 | 21 Jun 2022

Rishaad celebrates love beyond the lover’s tiff in his 2nd Hindi rap outing

MUMBAI: An amorous dedication to ‘the one’, penned by the 20-year-old melodic rapper Rishaad Chaudhry, Tu released on June 21st, 2022. Listen here.

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS celebrates our beloved composers and songwriters with ‘IPRS Antakshari’ on World Music Day

MUMBAI: What better way to celebrate World Music Day than by playing the most loved musical gameread more

RED FM Announces Red Indies Radio Festival

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network launched Red Indies read more

Best platforms for content creators to monetize their passion in 2022

MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, India's content consumption has increased significantly.read more

BIG FM announces ‘BIG WORLD’, a new Go-To-Market strategy in the MetaVerse

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks introduces, ‘BIG World’ – a slew of offeriread more

Apple TV+ orders two new seasons of widely acclaimed spy drama “Slow Horses” starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced a two season order for the critically acclaimed espionage serieread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
BTS announce plans for upcoming SOLO projects as part of their new chapter

MUMBAI: 21st century pop icons BTS announced that the group would start solo projects while remaining active as a group. On June 14, the group...read more

2
Percept signs on Baljeet Kaur, first Indian mountaineer to scale five 8,000-m peaks in less than a month

MUMBAI: Percept has exclusively signed on Baljeet Kaur, the first Indian mountaineer to scale five 8,000-m peaks in a span of 30 days. A feat...read more

3
Long-Running Chicago Punks Counterpunch release long-awaited new album 'Rewire'

MUMBAI: Chicago’s melodic punk rock darlings Counterpunch return with ‘Rewire’, their long-awaited follow-up LP to 2014’s acclaimed ‘Bruises’....read more

4
Horn OK Please - The Happiest Food Festival 2022’ Edition 8.0 is back and all set for a 3-day celebration of food, fleas & music in Delhi

MUMBAI: After two long years, 'Horn OK Please - The Happiest Food Festival' is back with its much-anticipated 8th edition in New Delhi! This new,...read more

5
Dhaval Kothari releases "Thaktiyaan", a rock ballad!

MUMBAI: Dhaval Kothari has released “Thaktiyaan”, a rock ballad from his #originals. The Urdu and Hindi lyrics make it one of Dhaval's most romantic...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games