Peter $un Flexes in vibrant new single and video "Pay Me No Mind"

MUMBAI: LA-based rapper, Peter $un aka Sunny, returns with his new single “Pay Me No Mind”, out now via Red Bull Records / Mind Of A Genius. The first new music to drop since his successful 2021 album ‘Scumbaby’, the track starts the next chapter of Peter $un’s ever-evolving story.
“Pay Me No Mind” was written by Peter $un and co-produced by long-time collaborator Blue Rondo (Young Thug, IDK). The songs stripped back production is simple but effective, providing a perfect foundational bounce to deliver Sunny’s boastful lyrics.
“'Pay me no mind' is my toxic braggadocious rap song. It’s just me wanting to flex on all the people who doubted me. It’s that underdog song, underdog attitude. I still want to prove everybody wrong who doubted me. Petty Sunny,” explains Peter $un.
The song teases a first taste of Peter $un's upcoming EP, ‘Phone Calls Gimme Anxiety’, which is set to drop July 22, 2022. The project was a therapeutic and transformative endeavour for the rapper, where fans will be treated to a deeply personal journey through enigmatic hip-hop soundscapes and hypnotic cadences.
Peter $un commits all of his emotions, thoughts, and truths to tape. He never holds back. The Los Angeles-based rapper, vocalist, and producer confronts his trauma, discloses his ambitions, and embraces his potential over a soundtrack of future-facing hip-hop laced with eloquent jazz-style instrumentation and filled to the brim with undeniable soul.
In high school, a friend recognized he could sing and encouraged him, so he picked up a mic. He gained traction with the 2016 mixtape 'Paradise Is A Day Away'. Joined by producer and longtime collaborator Blue Rondo, he unveiled 'Don’t Forget To Smile' in 2018. The project boasted “Love Drunk Lust (Make It Hard)” [feat. Trip Carter & KnottRudy], raking in 3.9 million Spotify streams and counting.
2021 saw him unveil 'Scumbaby', including fan favourites “Work” and “Sometimes”. Inciting widespread tastemaker applause, OkayPlayer hailed it as “an introspective exploration of rap fused with jazz and soul,” and KAZI crowned him “a creative music force.” After generating millions of streams and earning acclaim from OnesToWatch, Lyrical Lemonade, DJ Booth, and more, he bleeds without filter on his forthcoming 2022 EP, 'Phone Calls Gimme Anxiety'.
