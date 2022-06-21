Horn OK Please - The Happiest Food Festival 2022’ Edition 8.0 is back and all set for a 3-day celebration of food, fleas & music in Delhi

MUMBAI: After two long years, 'Horn OK Please - The Happiest Food Festival' is back with its much-anticipated 8th edition in New Delhi! This new, bigger and better edition of the food fest promises foodies an exciting weekend with an array of food pop-ups, fleas, music and much more from 24th June 2022 (Friday) to 26th June 2022 (Sunday) from 12:00 PM to 11:00 PM at JLN Stadium, Delhi

'Horn OK Please - The Happiest Food Festival 2022' is all set to bring forth over 150 exclusively handpicked F&B outlets from the most popular restaurants in the city all under one roof. Not only that, but the event will also house a beer garden and a refreshing cocktail bar, along with being dotted with stunning photo ops!

In addition to these, you can shop till you drop at the Quirk Bazaar flea market and groove to electrifying live musical acts by a motley of talented homegrown artists. What's more? A wide range of adrenaline-pumping rides and activities for kids and adults alike - from a Ferris Wheel, Pirate Ship, and Carousel to several other Carnival Games, including Glitter & Nail Art, Face Painting and Hair Braiding, amongst other fun activities.

Buzzing with spectacular activities and experiences, the festival is sure to turn your weekend into a celebration of food and music. The tickets for the same are priced from 299/- onwards - book them by logging on to Paytm Insider now!