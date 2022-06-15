For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  15 Jun 2022 15:21 |  By RnMTeam

Let your superhero take a trip down the memory lane with Saregama Carvaan

MUMBAI: Dads are superheroes who do not flaunt capes. How about making this Father’s Day extra special for your superhero? Heard your dad humming “Kya khoob lagti ho” slyly for your mom or singing “Jahan Chaar Yaar Mil Jaaye” loudly with his friends over a party. Imagine the priceless happiness these songs bring to him. So why not make him feel extra special this Father’s Day by gifting him his favorite songs fully packed with nostalgia.

The perfect gift for your dad is right here! Extending a seamless, uninterrupted, hands-on music listening experience, Carvaan, makes for an ideal present for your father. It comes pre-loaded with 5000 evergreen songs, Bluetooth, USB and FM/AM available at press of a button. That’s not all, Carvaan also boasts of an array of podcast offerings a variety of genres like Meditation, Sleep Sounds, Sadguru, Ramayan, Bhagwad Geeta, and 300+ such podcasts. No internet needed to play the evergreen classics and no ad breaks to trim down the musical experience.

With a selection of variants available in diverse languages, a classy retro look is surely a one stop shop for all his entertainment needs.

So, don’t miss a chance to make this Father’s Day special for your daddy cool!

Saregama Carvaan, starting at Rs 6190 is available across all ecommerce platforms like saregama.com, amazon, flipkart, nykaa etc and nearby stores. To order now, visit - https://www.saregama.com/carvaan

Tags
Saregama Carvaan music Father’s Day
Related news
 | 15 Jun 2022

A versatile social media star! Manav Chabbra’s solo rap single drops online

MUMBAI: May it be acting, dancing or rapping; Manav Chhabra is truly the king of all trades, inching close to 2 million followers on Instagram. Setting the bar higher each day, the social media star has now dropped a much coveted rap single on his official YouTube channel Mnv TV.

read more
 | 14 Jun 2022

Winnipeg's Indigenous Pop-Trap Artist MATTMAC Has A Heart To Heart Talk With Listeners on "Isolation"

MUMBAI: There are few things in this world as cold as isolation… And Mattmac’s ambition to bring warmth to such a dark concept is what makes his newest hard-hitting rap single, “Isolation,” so powerful — and it’s available now!

read more
 | 14 Jun 2022

Indian Classical Violinist Kala Ramnath inspires youngsters at the Indian Music Fest 2022

MUMBAI: Indian Classical Violinist Kala Ramnath who is the world finest instrumentalist was the Chief Guest at the Indian Music Fest 2022, a virtual summit.

read more
 | 14 Jun 2022

SHIIVA releases "TTG" single + music video “Cyclone” EP out on August 12th on Wiretap Records

MUMBAI: Antelope Valley, CA hardcore punk rock band SHIIVA has released its new single “TTG”, on all platforms via Wiretap Records. The song appears on the band's upcoming EP “Cyclone” out on August 12th.

read more
 | 14 Jun 2022

Deorro feat. Ally Brooke, Party Favor & DeathbyRomy, Betta Lemme, and more! Out Now via Ultra Music

MUMBAI: Deorro - La Cita (feat. Ally Brooke) comes as one of the most diverse tracks on the fast approaching sophomore album release from Deorro, which serves as the final single before the 19 track LP drops.

read more

RnM Biz

Best platforms for content creators to monetize their passion in 2022

MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, India's content consumption has increased significantly.read more

BIG FM announces ‘BIG WORLD’, a new Go-To-Market strategy in the MetaVerse

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks introduces, ‘BIG World’ – a slew of offeriread more

Apple TV+ orders two new seasons of widely acclaimed spy drama “Slow Horses” starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced a two season order for the critically acclaimed espionage serieread more

Sanish Bhaskaran to bring an original audio show ‘Made in Kerala’, hosted by Radio City-India

MUMBAI: From a marketing and advertising professional to being a host of the radio show,read more

Sattvik Council of India honoured the Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva with its Sattvik Verified food

MUMBAI : A Cultural Evening program of “Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva” was organised by read more

top# 5 articles

1
A versatile social media star! Manav Chabbra’s solo rap single drops online

MUMBAI: May it be acting, dancing or rapping; Manav Chhabra is truly the king of all trades, inching close to 2 million followers on Instagram....read more

2
Sensu delivers hotly tipped ‘Numéro LDN’ EP

MUMBAI: Still reeling from critical acclaim from radio giants BBC Radio 1Xtra and BBC Radio 1 on preceding singles, Swiss producer Sensu finally...read more

3
Tulsi Kumaar brings you a whimsical dream with the Lofi revibed rendition of 'Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin'!

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumaar lends her soulful touch to ‘Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin’, the popular romantic track from the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and is...read more

4
From Jazz icon John Coltran to pop star Ariana Grande to Mumbai-based A cappella group 'The Aflatunes,' musicians can't get enough of the Rodgers and Hammerstein score

MUMBAI: Over 57 years since its release in 1965, ‘The Sound of Music’ and its musical notes still linger in the memories of legions of fans. The...read more

5
Multiple retakes for Shankar Mahadevan on Gajendra Singh’s Naam Reh Jayegaa

MUMBAI: Naam Reh Jaayega, a musical tribute, for the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar will see a set of new performances by singers and Lata...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games