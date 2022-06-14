Sensu delivers hotly tipped ‘Numéro LDN’ EP

MUMBAI: Still reeling from critical acclaim from radio giants BBC Radio 1Xtra and BBC Radio 1 on preceding singles, Swiss producer Sensu finally releases her highly anticipated Numéro LDN EP.
Inspired by Sensu’s temporary move to London, the EP is saturated with the very essence of the city, from East London native Denyher’s earnest flow on BBC Introducing backed Both Sides to the deftly suave and stylishly cool tones of Heartbreak feat. OKAN (Tinie Tempah producer).
Inspired by the likes of PinkPantheress, Overmono, Bonobo, Disclosure, ta-ku, Flume, Mura Masa and more, Sensu makes genre-bending tracks with impeccable energy that have found recent support from BBC Radio 1’s Jack Saunders, Jamz Supernova, Sian Eleri, Triple J on her lead EP single Pink ft. Jamal Bucanon, as well as tastemakers Preditah, Melle Brown, Fred V and more.
A classically trained pianist, Sensu’s ability to elegantly translate emotion to arrangements has earned her accolades such as Montreux Jazz’s ‘Artist Of The Month’ award and a nomination for ‘Best Talent 2020’ at the Swiss Music Awards. Her debut album Embrace via Universal produced single Listen ft. Otis Junior, amassing over 1M streams and featured the likes of Bassette, Ryler Smith, Ryck Jane, and Benjamin Armaru.
Now releasing a compilation of five beautifully crafted production gems, Sensu continues to exceed expectations with a masterful collection of stylish flows, effortlessly navigating between smooth electronica, drum and bass, garage, hip-hop and more. Adding multiple strings to her bow within her artistry Sensu also pays tribute to the French fashion and art magazine brand Numéro that is present across multiple cities in Europe.
In Sensu’s inspired Numéro LDN EP, she shares her own narrative with beautifully crafted musical anecdotes from her time in the city on the Thames. Fueled by the metropolitan charm of the producer’s second home, Numéro LDN is set to boost Sensu’s already meteoric reputation high into the stratosphere.
Sensu - Numero LDN EP is out now via AWAL.
Tracklist:
Heartbreak (ft. OKAN)
Pink (ft. Jamal Bucanon)
Hypnotize Me Baby
Both Sides (ft. Denyher)
Do You Remember?
