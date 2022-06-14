For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  14 Jun 2022

Mirchi partners with MOODS for its campaign 'Unfiltered Baatein – Janhit Mein Jaari'; Breaks the taboo around sex and condoms

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no. 1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently launched a campaign 'Unfiltered Baatein – Janhit Mein Jari' at the back of the release of Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer film 'Janhit Mein Jaari.' In association with its protection partner, MOODS, Mirchi carried out an array of digital and on-ground activations to initiate conversations about topics still spoken about in hushed voices – sex and condoms. Through this campaign, Mirchi aims to educate people about the significance of using condoms. Mirchi took on the task to amplify the movie’s social messageregarding the necessity of using condoms to ensure a woman’s health and safety and reduce the ill effects of unplanned pregnancies. 

Kickstarting this campaign, Mirchi launched an exclusive chat show, titled 'Unfiltered Baatein', hosted by relationship expert Mirchi RJ Rochie, with Nushrratt Bharuccha as the celebrity guest. During the show, Nushrratt and RJ Rochie addressed conversations considered forbidden within the society, be it about sex, intimacy, or condoms. The chat show highlighted the embarrassment faced by women across the nation when it comes to buying contraceptives, specifically condoms. Taking this initiative to the streets of Delhi, Mirchi carried out a social experiment where Mirchi RJs Vidit and Taran along with Nushrratt went about recording the uncomfortable reactions ofthe people in the city when they could overhear someone talking about condoms in public. The hidden cameras captured individuals getting embarrassed and awkward because of such conversations showcasing the lack of understanding about practicing safe sex and the importance of using condomsamongst the public.

Furthermore, Mirchi introduced a fun digital contest/poll across its social media, asking users to show their support for the campaign and share their points of view regarding the stigma attached to the use of condoms in society. Moreover, Mirchi integrated the power of radio and leveraged its RJs across Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Pune, and Kolkata to engage with people, encouraging them to talk unapologetically about sexual wellness and condoms. 

Talking about this campaign, Preeti Nihalani, COO, ENIL, Mirchi said, "Mirchi's core proposition involves creating tailormade solutions basis the client's marketing objectives. We focus on building campaigns and initiatives that are not only of interest to our audiences but also of value to them. In line with the release of 'Janhit Mein Jari', we took the opportunity to curate a 360-degree campaign, becoming the flagbearers for conversation starters around maintaining sexual wellbeing and using condoms. In our efforts to shed light on some of the unconventional conversations in the society, we leveraged our creative might, RJs network, and digital and on-air channels via the 'Unfiltered Baatein – Janhit Mein Jari' campaign. We arethankful to have partnered with MOODS to bring this campaign to life."

