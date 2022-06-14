Indian Classical Violinist Kala Ramnath inspires youngsters at the Indian Music Fest 2022

MUMBAI: Indian Classical Violinist Kala Ramnath who is the world finest instrumentalist was the Chief Guest at the Indian Music Fest 2022, a virtual summit.

The Classical Violinist shared glimpses about her journey, inspiring youngsters who wish to pursue music. She is the 7th generation in her family to take up music “Learning music was a no brainer”.

“Learn music because you love the art, do not look at what you are going to get in return. Surrender yourself to music. It’s even more demanding than becoming a Doctor, Engineer or any other profession”.

She goes transparent and reveals that it takes about 30 years to be good at classical music. One needs patience, discipline, hard-work, dedication and humility. “I started learning from my aunt Dr. Shri. N. RajamI and tried to be a total replica of her. Then I started training under the Mewati Mastro Pandit Jasraj, the reason I started training under him was because of the advice I got from the legend of tableaux Zakir Hussain, he said, ‘who would want to listen to an imitation when the original is present’. This led me thinking to do something different and better. I decided to play the violin”.

It is important to be original in whatever you do. Zakir Bhai also said, ``be a Thinking musician”, said Kala.

One needs to learn from a Guru “Your ears are your eyes. Learn to be humble, you are not bigger than the art. The talent to listen to the cords and use it in your instrument is something very memorable for me”.

Hard Work pays off!