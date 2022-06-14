Deorro feat. Ally Brooke, Party Favor & DeathbyRomy, Betta Lemme, and more! Out Now via Ultra Music

MUMBAI: Deorro - La Cita (feat. Ally Brooke) comes as one of the most diverse tracks on the fast approaching sophomore album release from Deorro, which serves as the final single before the 19 track LP drops. The eclectic crossover track includes elements of Dance, Pop, and Latin influences, which features the talents of rising Latin star, Ally Brooke (formerly of Fifth Harmony) and the Swedish pop group Neiked, who have been charting worldwide after their newest collaboration "Better Days". The original sample comes from the Neiked original "Old School Love", but has been transformed into this energetic love story that plays off of the story of a budding romance from the female's perspective.

Party Favor & DeathbyRomy - Hollow

"Hollow" is the 4th single from Party Favor’s - RESET – Album, A collab PF was most excited about as a huge fan of DeathbyRomy. Party Favor's summer is non-stop tour dates including headlining shows on album release week in LA. The album art, featuring original art from his dad, was specifically created for this album release. This release will include original content with PF and DeathbyRomy together, filmed in LA, featuring a full on make-over of PF a la DeathbyRomy!

Betta Lemme - Rumours

Tri-lingual Canadian pop singer Betta Lemme releases “Rumours". A social commentary on poking fun of the bullshit we’re presented with and the people who think we’re stupid enough to believe it.

Jimi Somewhere - We Don't Feel The Same

After Jimi Somewhere’s most streamed track “Never Cared” with Boy Pablo and his debut album “Nothing Can Stay”, he’s back with “We Don’t Feel The Same”. A song about unrequited love and going through the feelings for someone who doesn’t feel the same. Jimi’s in the middle of his first European headliner tour, playing several shows across Europe.

Hafex & DJ Peretse - Garyan Boova (feat. Ervena Orgaeva)

Azerbaijan-based artist Hafex joins will fellow local artists DJ Peretse and Ervena Orgaeva on Garyan Boova. The track comes with a music video shot on location in Azerbaijan. Hafex' unique style and prowess on the decks have earned him residencies at some of the local nightlife's most storied clubs.

LonelyTwin - Thinking Of A Place

As LonelyTwin puts it, “Thinking Of A Place" is a very personal song to me. I wrote it for a girl I was kind of seeing at the time, who was living in LA. I had just gotten back to Stockholm because the pandemic had hit, and I wrote it to her to just tell her that I missed her and I didn’t want her to forget about me.” “The End Had No Beginning” (Album) coming July 7th.