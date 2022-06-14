MUMBAI: Shortly after the release of their single ‘float’, Atlanta-bred, Brooklyn-based DJ and producer girl_irl shares a mini-EP ‘world champ’ with the idea of reclaiming autonomy at its forefront. After a successful year of releases in 2021, gaining attention from various industry heads such as Anthony Fantano and performing a handful of shows, this new offering sets a new standard. Set in a boxing setting, the lead single ‘float’ describes the initial steps of solitude within isolation and imagination, ‘match’ helps fit the wave of emotions that come with growth (primarily accepting anger from sadness and using it) and the focus track ‘sting’ shows taking back control. While girl_irl exists as a form of make believe, the cathartic emotions from this release sits in reality.