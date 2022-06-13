"Nothing about this single went to plan" Acali - You Can't Plan No Shit

MUMBAI: Nothing about this single went to plan.
The music video was created without a song.
The lyrics were written without music.
The band weren't able to record together.
'You Can't Plan No Shit' came about during a lockdown where the world was becoming versed with unpredictability. Through travel bans, international restrictions and surprise test results; "You Can't Plan No Shit" became Acali's response to plans gone wrong. It serves as a mantra for the times we live in: "We've never been less able to control the world around us (but maybe thats ok!)"
Whether it be a global pandemic, a wardrobe malfunction or just falling in love - 'You Can't Plan No Shit'
Inspired by and named after 1973 social experiment, Acali: The band was formed by Edd Gibson (Friendly Fires), Lea Lea (!!!) and Orlando Leopard (Arthur Beatrice) in 202.
Acali's music pays homage to the beauty of difference and the importance of equality; it celebrates and emdbodies the joining of people and music from all around the world.
