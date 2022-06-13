For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  13 Jun 2022 20:16 |  By RnMTeam

London based Swedish-Ecuadorian sensation XATIVA releases intimate track - 'Fall Back To You'

MUMBAI: London based Swedish-Ecuadorian musician XATIVA announces the release of 'Fall Back To You', the second single and video from her upcoming EP ‘Fly Away’. The song is a declaration of love that expresses romantic feelings of longing, hope and tenderness. However, for XATIVA this love is tainted with a sense of being trapped. She tells her story through gentle Spanish influenced guitar playing, soft harmonies and pure vocals, forming a haunting yet tender atmosphere.

Animation company Studio Gruff (Jordan Rakei, CH4) have created a surreal underwater world to accompany the music. Here, XATIVA exists amongst sea urchins, octopuses, and aquatic plants. The theme of isolation, which is present in both the song and video, is also a central aspect of her upcoming EP, due to be released on the 1st of July. Solitude and loneliness are something that many of us became familiar with over the last few years. It was in this context that XATIVA began to record and piece together the EP, at Soup Studios in London with Giles Barrett (Alfa Mist, Nubya Garcia, Moses Boyd).

With these imminent releases, combined with having received tastemaker support from Earmilk, Dummy Mag and Wonderland for the project’s first single ‘You’re A Mistake’, as well as from The Line of Best Fit and COLORS for her debut EP ‘If I Am Falling’, XATIVA is paving a clear path to wider success and reach as an independent artist.

XATIVA Fall Back To You music
BIG FM announces ‘BIG WORLD’, a new Go-To-Market strategy in the MetaVerse

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks introduces, ‘BIG World’ – a slew of offeriread more

Apple TV+ orders two new seasons of widely acclaimed spy drama “Slow Horses” starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced a two season order for the critically acclaimed espionage serieread more

Sanish Bhaskaran to bring an original audio show ‘Made in Kerala’, hosted by Radio City-India

MUMBAI: From a marketing and advertising professional to being a host of the radio show,read more

Sattvik Council of India honoured the Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva with its Sattvik Verified food

MUMBAI : A Cultural Evening program of “Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva” was organised by read more

Endel Collaborates with Sony to bring Audio Wellness to Sony’s LinkBuds series

MUMBAI: Now Endel soundscapes can help you relax, focus, and sleep in just a few taps, thanks to read more

