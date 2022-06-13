Gavin Haley releases vibrant summer anthem and video "Mine"

MUMBAI: With just over a month until the release of his debut album, ‘i hate you, Don’t Leave Me’, LA-based artist Gavin Haley shares a new up-tempo tune from the project primed to be the anthem of summer situationships. “Mine” is a delicious pop track exploring a relatable theme that’s part moving on from, and part yearning for a former relationship. The vulnerable lyrics are driven by punchy, uplifting instrumentation and an incredibly catchy hook.

Following previously-released earworms “Body Language” and "Cliche", Gavin's new single “Mine” is the third off his upcoming album, ‘i hate you, Don’t Leave Me’, set for release on July 15 via Red Bull Records. According to Gavin, the song came together almost effortlessly during a writing camp for the album.

He shares, “The producer put on some tunes he had made and ‘Mine’ was already mostly recorded by another artist. This was the first time in my life I was like ‘who’s song is this, I want to sing it’. At the time I was really going through it personally and connected deeply with what I was hearing. I did a session to make it feel a bit more me… and recording it was natural and quick.”

On the inspiration behind the lyrics of the song, Gavin shared, “'Mine' is about missing something more once it’s gone. Once you’re removed from a situation it’s easy to remember just the good moments. I find this to be true especially with people and places. We let ourselves back into relationships or situations because we romanticize what it was.”

The accompanying music video follows Gavin and his lady around a house party as tensions rise between them, when their night goes from vibing on the dancefloor to arguing in the bedroom.

By disclosing secrets, thoughts, and feelings, we give the world pieces of ourselves. In this spirit, Gavin Haley imparts a piece of himself on every song. The Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist never holds back. Instead, his open-book approach laces organic and otherworldly pop soundscapes with catchy confessions and the kind of feelings you can only properly communicate out loud in conversation. Every side of Gavin is on display in his 2022 project, ‘i hate you, Don't Leave Me’ working with co-producers and co-writers Skyler Mones (Dua Lipa, Kesha) and Nick Bailey (Demi Lovato, Marshmello, Machine Gun Kelly).

“I don’t want to be somebody who just makes sad songs or happy songs. I want to tell stories. I want my songs to aid listeners in whatever they’re going through. On one side, I’m this vulnerable kid who wants to be held. On the other side, I’m this passionate, energetic, and loud guy. It’s a very fine line between them.”

– Gavin Haley

Gavin Haley released his 2019 debut EP 'Long Game' which yielded the hypnotic hit “The Way I Am” feat. Ella Vos, which exceeded 50 million streams to date, and rapidly gained fans across South East Asia. The track trended on social media and entered viral charts in multiple Asian markets which led to reworks of the song with K-R&B starlet SOLE in 2020 and one with Thailand's biggest stars Mew Suppasit last year. Once the release was made public, #GavinxMew became the #1 trending topic online in Thailand, with #TheWayIAm coming in close at #3. Outside of Thailand, this unexpected pairing made it into the Top 10 trending topics in Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines, which drove #TheWayIAm to #17 worldwide.

Gavin's 2020 follow-up EP 'Unfolding' gained over 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify (with over 3 million streams in the first 2 weeks of release) and boasted the track “Tati” feat. Yung Pinch, which caught the attention of Blink-182’s Travis Barker, who contributed a scorching remix. In its wake, People Magazine hailed Gavin among “The Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark on the Musical Landscape” with the project earning equal acclaim from Flaunt, Billboard, American Songwriter, and many more international outlets.

Although based halfway across the globe, Gavin has built a significant fanbase in Asia, with Taiwan, Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand in his Top 10 Streaming Markets worldwide.