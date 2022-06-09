Tamil hip-hop pioneers 'Hiphop Tamizha' have released a new single, titled Oorukaaran, in collaboration with Hyundai Spotlight

MUMBAI: The musical duo “Adhi and Jeeva” popularly known as ‘Hiphop Tamizha’ (HHT) release their new single ‘Oorukaaran’ with Hyundai Spotlight. With this collaboration with Tamil Hip-hop pioneers, Hyundai Spotlight marks its 3rd release under this IP which is in conjunction with Universal Music India.

In Tamil, Oorukaaran means "A Small Town Boy." The story behind the song is based on HHT's main man, Adhi, who is from Coimbatore, which was a rural place 25 years ago. The track talks about Adhi's love for music and Hiphop, which inspired him to leave his hometown and move to the city. The song highlights the struggles that he and Era, who is featured on this song, have had in their journeys as artists. In spite of struggles, the song emphasizes the importance of never giving up and working harder to achieve your dreams and passions.

Hiphop Tamizha are the top independent Tamil music artists and have composed music for over 30 films in South Indian languages. Adhi has played the lead role in five movies, including his biopic, Meesaya Murukku, for which he was also the writer and director. Almost all of his films have been blockbusters, making him a bankable star.

The tireless work has brought Hiphop Tamizha to the point where their brilliance is recognized and that is illustrated by the song 'Oorukaaran'.

Preeti Nayyar VP new business and brand partnerships, UMG India and South Asia said, “This is a wonderful collaboration as Hiphop Tamizha is one of the biggest names in Tamil music who shares the same philosophy as UMG, which is to enable fresh and upcoming talent. We're devoted to letting talent shine while also fostering the artists’ development through Hyundai Spotlight. We aim at encouraging upcoming talent to be the flag bearers of the art of music and Hiphop for years to come.”

Commenting on Hyundai Spotlight’s third release, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Our association with Universal Music Group takes us a step closer to building a one-of-a-kind platform for new and aspiring musicians. Presenting the reality and struggles behind a successful artist is something we would love to encourage. The journey of Hiphop Tamizha has been quite remarkable and we’re glad to bring this out in the form of music.”

Excited about the song launch on Hyundai Spotlight, Adhi and Jeeva said, “We are very excited for this song as it allows us to highlight an artist’s journey by our experiences to our beloved fans and followers. I’m sure ‘Oorukaaran’ will leave an impact on many as they might be able to relate to it. Working on this song has been an amazing experience and I think what we create is because of the synergies we share together. Lastly, I would also like to thank Hyundai Spotlight and UMG for showering their love on this song which is super close to our heart. We’re both looking forward to the response that this song will receive.”