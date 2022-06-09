Blu Ernest sings of lust on provocative R&B jam 'Baad Things'

MUMBAI: ‘So consistently on a roll, it’s incredible’ - Victoria Jane, BBC Radio 1 ‘A full dose of the feels’ - OkayPlayer ‘Understated and charming’ - Trench ‘A force to be reckoned with’ - Clash Magazine

Following the success of ‘The Chill’, the Brighton-based songwriter asserts his flirtatious bravado with a sultry fourth release from his forthcoming ‘____ On My Mind’ project. Entirely self-produced, ‘Baad Things’ oozes seduction, as Blu candidly depict’s a post-date text exchange with a femme fatale - leaving behind an intoxicating feeling of lust throughout the arrangement. The track's sensuality is unapologetic, as Blu lays his sultry vocal-runs down over a bed of stirring neo-soul R&B - revealing a deep allure that lingers. ‘As intimate as the song is, ‘Baad Things’ couldn’t be further than a love-song’ Blu says - with the provocative nature of the track balanced deftly with a smooth nonchalance, that teases throughout this sultry make-out jam.

Lacing 90’s R&B nostalgia with the brutal low-end of mainstream hip-hop, his sound has been described as a ‘melancholy-striptease’, a tender mix of devil-may-care vocals over a silky yet somber production. Fans of Brent Faiyaz and Jorja Smith will gravitate towards the melancholy tone of Blu’s sonics and aesthetics. ‘My art should paint a picture. It has to be authentic’ says the guitarist-turned-producer, who muses over the concept of each of his releases - all of which he creates himself.

Raised in a small-town, the sea-side lover says he was born with an ‘underdog’ way of thinking, which helped overcome his low points. ‘People will always root for the underdog’ he says, ‘but

when no-one’s there, you’ve got to root for yourself - I want to inspire others to believe in themselves too’.

After enjoying radio coverage from BBC Radio 1 & BBC Radio 1Xtra, and some notable press from Ones To Watch & Trench, Blu wants to continue manifesting his style of ‘blues’ in 2022, to let the world know that this underdog isn’t going away.