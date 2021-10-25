Paris Hilton's wedding registry totals a whopping $60,000

MUMBAI: Socialite-entrepreneur Paris Hilton's wedding registry totals a staggering $60,000, as she and her beau Carter Reum have added items including a $1,000 crystal caviar server with a spoon, and a $4,885 Baccarat vase.

The 40-year-old businesswoman is set to tie the knot with Carter Reum on November 11, and the couple officially posted their registry on Gearys, with the items totalling around $60,000, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Among the most expensive items on Hilton's wishlist is a $500 Hermes platter, a $985 Christofle party tray, a $1,000 crystal caviar server with a spoon, and a $4,885 Baccarat vase.

There's also a $990 Baccarat lamp, a $1,845 caviar vodka set for six, and a $355 crystal wine glass.

And for their friends with more reasonable budgets, Paris and Reum have also listed slightly more affordable options, such as a $140 decanter, a $185 cake dome, and $250 ice tongs.

Paris and Reum, also 40, got engaged in February this year after confirming their romance back in April 2020, and enjoyed a lavish joint bachelor and bachelorette party in Las Vegas earlier this month.

(Source: IANS)