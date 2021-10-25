For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  25 Oct 2021 15:57 |  By RnMTeam

Get ready for some fun and interesting trivia from Ritviz as he graces the 'The Blue Mic' as the Artist of the Week

MUMBAI: In the last few years, the rise of independent artists has taken the country by the storm. With the boom of digital media, music is going across borders and language. Celebrating the same, BIG FM recently introduced ‘The Blue Mic’ as their latest offering which promotes independent talents. Each week, the radio network hosts independent artists as the ‘Artist of the week’ who talk about their journey and share some interesting trivia along the way. This week, brace yourself for all the more fun and delight as celebrated artist Ritviz will be gracing the show.

The sensational singer will touch upon various aspects on the show, right from when he discovered his love for music to how his family inspired him to take on this journey. He also believes that every artist faces ups and downs and challenges, including him, but how he works on it makes a difference.

Ritviz also talks about his experience while performing his super hit song ‘Ud Gaye’ at NH7 Weekender. Furthermore, he describes how each song has inspiration of its own, and who pushes him to do his best. The ‘Liggi’ singer also throws light on his upcoming projects.

The Blue Mic – An Initiative by BIG FM and Hungama Artist Aloud is the perfect platform to explore new music and enjoy your favourite artists & bands! It witnesses the best of diverse singing talents coming together on a common platform to reach out to their ever-growing fan-base. Tune in to the show every Monday - Friday from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm and listen to your favorite artist!

Tags
Ritviz music Songs
Related news
News | 25 Oct 2021

Ed Sheeran hopes to help kids overcome stutters with TV bedtime story

MUMBAI: Grammy winning-singer Ed Sheeran is hoping his new storytelling appearance will help children, like him, who are growing up with stutters.

read more
News | 23 Oct 2021

Meet Manny-V and Pri-V - India's first ever Dad-son rap duo

The bond between parents and children is unique. Parents love spending time with their children, whether over a sport, television show, or food. Also, according to Pediatricians maintaining a strong bond with your child is mandatory for their overall growth.

read more
News | 23 Oct 2021

Harry Styles asks fans to sing Happy Birthday to his mom

MUMBAI: This intangible birthday gift Harry Styles gave to his mom is quite golden.

read more
News | 22 Oct 2021

Miley Cyrus slammed at trolls she received for her voice

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus has found her true voice—and wants the world to know it.

read more
News | 21 Oct 2021

EORTV aims for a changed society with their anthem #BeginsWithYou

MUMBAI: EORTV is one platform which has a clear mind-set - to bring change in the minds of people and the platform moves ahead with their thought but introducing the world an anthem to bring that change with #BeginsWithYou.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM and Himalaya Pure Hands join forces for the launch of the social awareness hand washing campaign on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more

News
TikTok is the new generation of the music industry

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more

News
YouTube launches music charts for UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more

Interviews
My role is to deliver value to shareholders by profitably growing our business: Preeti Nihalani, Chief Revenue Officer, Mirchi

MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more

News
Chingari kicks off the Navratri celebrations with a slew of new additions

MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Adele's a difficult person to buy gifts for, jokes James Corden

MUMBAI: Singer Adele recently revealed that TV presenter-actor James Corden gave her a used piece of singer Celine Dion's used chewing gum as a gift...read more

2
Ed Sheeran hopes to help kids overcome stutters with TV bedtime story

MUMBAI: Grammy winning-singer Ed Sheeran is hoping his new storytelling appearance will help children, like him, who are growing up with stutters....read more

3
Aly Goni celebrates his latest track 'Jodaa' crossing 20 mn YouTube views

MUMBAI: It's just been a week since Aly Goni and Mouni Roy's new music video 'Jodaa' released on YouTube and the song has already received 20 million...read more

4
Himesh launches his 20th track titled Tumpe Mar Jaaenge with his protege Palak Muchhal from the blockbuster hit album Himesh Ke Dil Se

MUMBAI: Himesh who has launched so many newcomers in the past has this time collaborated once again with his protege Palak Muchhal who was launched...read more

5
Get ready for some fun and interesting trivia from Ritviz as he graces the 'The Blue Mic' as the Artist of the Week

MUMBAI: In the last few years, the rise of independent artists has taken the country by the storm. With the boom of digital media, music is going...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games