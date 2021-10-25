Get ready for some fun and interesting trivia from Ritviz as he graces the 'The Blue Mic' as the Artist of the Week

MUMBAI: In the last few years, the rise of independent artists has taken the country by the storm. With the boom of digital media, music is going across borders and language. Celebrating the same, BIG FM recently introduced ‘The Blue Mic’ as their latest offering which promotes independent talents. Each week, the radio network hosts independent artists as the ‘Artist of the week’ who talk about their journey and share some interesting trivia along the way. This week, brace yourself for all the more fun and delight as celebrated artist Ritviz will be gracing the show.

The sensational singer will touch upon various aspects on the show, right from when he discovered his love for music to how his family inspired him to take on this journey. He also believes that every artist faces ups and downs and challenges, including him, but how he works on it makes a difference.

Ritviz also talks about his experience while performing his super hit song ‘Ud Gaye’ at NH7 Weekender. Furthermore, he describes how each song has inspiration of its own, and who pushes him to do his best. The ‘Liggi’ singer also throws light on his upcoming projects.

The Blue Mic – An Initiative by BIG FM and Hungama Artist Aloud is the perfect platform to explore new music and enjoy your favourite artists & bands! It witnesses the best of diverse singing talents coming together on a common platform to reach out to their ever-growing fan-base.