News |  25 Oct 2021 13:32 |  By RnMTeam

Ed Sheeran tests positive for Covid

MUMBAI: Grammy winning-singer Ed Sheeran has tested positive for Covid, but will continue performing from home.

"Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines," the singer-songwriter posted on Instagram.

"It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I've let down. Be safe everyone."

Sheeran was due to appear as a guest on 'Saturday Night Live' on November 6. It is not immediately known if he will be replaced or the appearance will be changed to a virtual one, reports variety.com.

The musician has several concert dates lined up across the UK and Europe, but they don't commence until April 2022.

However, what will be affected are promotional activities around his new album from his 4th studio album, set to be released on October 29 -- his first full solo album since 2017's blockbuster 'Divide'.

The musician will also read out a bedtime story on UK broadcaster BBC's 'CBeebies Bedtime Stories' program on November 5, available on the CBeebies channel and on BBC iPlayer.

Sheeran will be reading 'I Talk Like a River' by Jordan Scott and Sydney Smith.

It's the story of a boy with a stutter, whose father helps him by explaining that the flow of his words is like a river. The singer experienced a stutter himself as a young boy.

(Source: IANS)

