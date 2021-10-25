Ed Sheeran hopes to help kids overcome stutters with TV bedtime story

MUMBAI: Grammy winning-singer Ed Sheeran is hoping his new storytelling appearance will help children, like him, who are growing up with stutters.
The singer will read Jordan Scott and Sydney Smith's 'I Talk Like a River' in an upcoming episode of 'CBeebies Bedtime Story', and says he jumped at the chance to tell the tale about a young boy, whose father helps him overcome his stutter, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"I hope the story helps inspire and support other children who stutter," he says.
"Growing up, I had a stutter like the boy in I Talk Like a River, so I'm delighted to be reading this story for CBeebies Bedtime Stories, especially as I'm a new dad myself."
Sheeran is the latest in a long line of big names, who have appeared on the show and read stories to children - they include Dolly Parton, Rege-Jean Page, Orlando Bloom, Tom Hardy, and Ryan Reynolds.
Sheeran will make his appearance on the CBeebies channel and via the BBC iPlayer on November 5.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more
MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more
MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more
MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more
MUMBAI: It's just been a week since Aly Goni and Mouni Roy's new music video 'Jodaa' released on YouTube and the song has already received 20 million...read more
MUMBAI: Grammy winning-singer Ed Sheeran is hoping his new storytelling appearance will help children, like him, who are growing up with stutters....read more
MUMBAI: Grammy winning-singer Adele has revealed she actually would like to see 'Loki' actor Jonathan Major replace Daniel Craig as James Bond, but...read more
MUMBAI: Himesh who has launched so many newcomers in the past has this time collaborated once again with his protege Palak Muchhal who was launched...read more
The bond between parents and children is unique. Parents love spending time with their children, whether over a sport, television show, or food. Also...read more