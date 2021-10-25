For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  25 Oct 2021 15:04 |  By RnMTeam

Aly Goni celebrates his latest track 'Jodaa' crossing 20 mn YouTube views

MUMBAI: It's just been a week since Aly Goni and Mouni Roy's new music video 'Jodaa' released on YouTube and the song has already received 20 million views. Sung by Afsana Khan, the lyrics have been written by Maninder Kailey with music by Jatinder Shah.

This is Aly and Mouni's first video together. Set in a royal palace, the song revolves around a queen's unconditional love for her king and how she struggles to win him back.

The audience loved this track for the on-screen chemistry of Aly and Mouni and also because of grand picturisation.

Aly shared about the appreciation that this song received and working experience with Mouni: "'Jodaa' is a special song. It was a very different experience shooting in the palace wearing royal attire. Mouni is a fabulous dancer and an amazing co-actor. Afsana's soulful voice has done the magic and the 20 million views is proof of that. Thanks to the audience and my fans for giving so much love to 'Jodaa'," Aly said.

This is the actor's fourth music video this year after 'Tera suit', 'Tu bhi sataya jayega' and '2 phone'.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Aly Goni Mouni Roy Jodaa Youtube Afsana Khan Maninder Kailey Jatinder Shah
Related news
News | 22 Oct 2021

Adele's 'Easy On Me' is most-added song in US radio history

MUMBAI: English singer-songwriter Adele's 'Easy On Me' has already been recognised for setting first-day records for Spotify streams and YouTube views.

read more
News | 18 Oct 2021

Himesh launches Pawandeep Rajan's first solo track titled 'Tu' from the blockbuster hit album Moods with Melodies

MUMBAI: After launching Pawandeep and Arunita Kanjilal together in the hit tracks 'Tere Bagairr Teri Umeed' and 'O Saiyyoni' and after giving Arunita her latest super hit solo track 'Piya Ji Ke Sangg' which has lately been trending at no.

read more
News | 18 Oct 2021

Tips Music celebrates 51 lakh views on the song Paagla” from Qismat 2

MUMBAI: The song within four days of its release has crossed over 51 lakhs views on YouTube/TipsPunjabi and has emerged to be one of the most trending chartbuster hits on all the leading music apps and perhaps one of the biggest songs of the year.

read more
News | 14 Oct 2021

Shri Gulshan Kumar's Hanuman Chalisa - the first video in India to cross 2 billion views!

T-Series’ Hanuman Chalisa featuring and created by Shri Gulshan Kumar which released on the T-Series Bhakti channel, has set a new record. The video has now crossed the outstanding 2 billion mark on YouTube, a feat that no other song in India has achieved till date.

read more
News | 11 Oct 2021

It's time to put on Jutti and shake legs!! Jutti is out now

MUMBAI: With the party season around the corner, Koinage Records is back again with another party track that appeals to youngsters titled “Jutti”.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM and Himalaya Pure Hands join forces for the launch of the social awareness hand washing campaign on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more

News
TikTok is the new generation of the music industry

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more

News
YouTube launches music charts for UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more

Interviews
My role is to deliver value to shareholders by profitably growing our business: Preeti Nihalani, Chief Revenue Officer, Mirchi

MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more

News
Chingari kicks off the Navratri celebrations with a slew of new additions

MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Ed Sheeran hopes to help kids overcome stutters with TV bedtime story

MUMBAI: Grammy winning-singer Ed Sheeran is hoping his new storytelling appearance will help children, like him, who are growing up with stutters....read more

2
Aly Goni celebrates his latest track 'Jodaa' crossing 20 mn YouTube views

MUMBAI: It's just been a week since Aly Goni and Mouni Roy's new music video 'Jodaa' released on YouTube and the song has already received 20 million...read more

3
Adele wants Idris Elba to be the next James Bond

MUMBAI: Grammy winning-singer Adele has revealed she actually would like to see 'Loki' actor Jonathan Major replace Daniel Craig as James Bond, but...read more

4
Himesh launches his 20th track titled Tumpe Mar Jaaenge with his protege Palak Muchhal from the blockbuster hit album Himesh Ke Dil Se

MUMBAI: Himesh who has launched so many newcomers in the past has this time collaborated once again with his protege Palak Muchhal who was launched...read more

5
Meet Manny-V and Pri-V - India's first ever Dad-son rap duo

The bond between parents and children is unique. Parents love spending time with their children, whether over a sport, television show, or food. Also...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games