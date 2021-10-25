Aly Goni celebrates his latest track 'Jodaa' crossing 20 mn YouTube views

MUMBAI: It's just been a week since Aly Goni and Mouni Roy's new music video 'Jodaa' released on YouTube and the song has already received 20 million views. Sung by Afsana Khan, the lyrics have been written by Maninder Kailey with music by Jatinder Shah.
This is Aly and Mouni's first video together. Set in a royal palace, the song revolves around a queen's unconditional love for her king and how she struggles to win him back.
The audience loved this track for the on-screen chemistry of Aly and Mouni and also because of grand picturisation.
Aly shared about the appreciation that this song received and working experience with Mouni: "'Jodaa' is a special song. It was a very different experience shooting in the palace wearing royal attire. Mouni is a fabulous dancer and an amazing co-actor. Afsana's soulful voice has done the magic and the 20 million views is proof of that. Thanks to the audience and my fans for giving so much love to 'Jodaa'," Aly said.
This is the actor's fourth music video this year after 'Tera suit', 'Tu bhi sataya jayega' and '2 phone'.
(Source: IANS)
