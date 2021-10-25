Adele's a difficult person to buy gifts for, jokes James Corden

MUMBAI: Singer Adele recently revealed that TV presenter-actor James Corden gave her a used piece of singer Celine Dion's used chewing gum as a gift and he has now revealed the story behind the unusual present.

He shared: "The weekend before we had shot ('Carpool Karaoke'), we went on a little weekend away to Mexico, my family, (Adele), her son and we spent a weekend together.

"And the following Friday I was shooting the 'Carpool' with Celine Dion and Adele just loves Celine Dion."

Corden quipped that Dion thought he lost his mind when he asked to keep her gum, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The TV personality also explained that he ripped a piece of paper from a script in order to keep it safe.

He said on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden': "I ripped off a piece and she put it in and I said, 'Don't. I'll do it,' because, you know, she was about to do the fold.

"I said, 'I got it, I got it, I got it'. I then had to give it to (show producer Diana Miller) and I was like, 'I need to keep this super safe'. And she took it and looked at me like, 'I think this is the day he's lost his mind'.

"And I said, 'Please keep it safe'. And then I gave it to (Adele) for her birthday. She's a difficult person to buy for. A candle doesn't cut it."

Adele previously revealed that she has Dion's gum in a frame at home.

The 33-year-old star made the confession after being asked what her "proudest possession" was in Vogue's '73 Questions' video series, which was filmed at her home in California.

(Source: IANS)