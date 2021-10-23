For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  23 Oct 2021 17:54

Meet Manny-V and Pri-V - India's first ever Dad-son rap duo

The bond between parents and children is unique. Parents love spending time with their children, whether over a sport, television show, or food. Also, according to Pediatricians maintaining a strong bond with your child is mandatory for their overall growth. One Delhi-based father is bonding well with his son over their love for music.
The father Manan Sharma Vashisht aka Manny V and son Prithu Sharma Vashisht aka Pri-V jointly raps, hence promotes genuine music. The father is with the view that he does not want to promote cheap rapping.

“I personally do not think that consumers will continue to support rap music with unnecessarily violent, overly sexist, drug-fueled lyrics. And as consumers stop listening, rappers will have to make an adjustment if they hope to maintain or establish an audience,” said Manan Sharma Vashisht aka Manny V.

Prithu Vashisht aka Pri-V is a 15 years-old and has been doing this from the age of 11. Till date the pair has made four rap songs for the music lovers. Both the father and son write lyrics for their rap music. Hustle Hard, 14 saal, Killer hai Killer and Dad Son rap song are the songs they have created.

“Rapping with my father is always a fun and each day I learn a lot from him. We produce every music with our hearts and we are lucky that our audiences are loving each of our music, we are also confident that our audiences will continue showering their blessings to us,” said Prithu Sharma Vashisht.

Manan Sharma Vashisht is a multi-talented person- a Lyricist, Producer and dynamite and a powerhouse Rapper. He is also the Founder and CEO of the ReBrands Gurus, one of the fastest growing tech branding organization. While Prithu Sharma Vashisht is a young prodigy, who studies in school. The talented boy wants to follow the footsteps of his father and for writing lyrics he involves imagination muse to create unique pieces. He is among 17 new authors that begin their writing careers with Scholastic Quill Club Writers and has also launched their first book 'Tidal Pull'.

The father and son wants to create good music for the rap lovers. The duo has a plan to come up with their own music label in the future.

