Harry Styles asks fans to sing Happy Birthday to his mom

MUMBAI: This intangible birthday gift Harry Styles gave to his mom is quite golden.
The "Watermelon Sugar" vocalist, who has frankly swept the nation with his Love On Tour concert series, asked his fans for a tiny but adorable favor during his latest stop in Uncasville, Connecticut. During the Oct. 21 show, Harry informed the thousands of adoring fans present that his mom, Anne Twist, was celebrating her birthday—and he had one heartwarming request.
"So, if it's okay with you," the singer asked the crowd, "Would you mind please singing Happy Birthday…to my mother?"
For good measure, since the matriarch wasn't technically in the house, Harry jokingly added, "And I hope that maybe she will hear it…and she will because I will show her."
Although Harry's mom has undoubtedly enjoyed quite a few moments of pride, courtesy of her famous son's skyrocketing career, we're willing to bet that this moment is icing on the cake.
The latest clip, which of course, immediately made its way to social media, would be just the cherry on top of the cutest moments that have gone viral from his concert series.
Harry talking about his mom @MrsAnneTwist and asking the crowd to sing her Happy Birthday in Uncasville N1
Via reiqning
pic.twitter.com/t6I9UHBGow
— Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHarryNews) October 22, 2021
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more
MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more
MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more
MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more
MUMBAI: Bhuvan Bam has opened up on his journey from singing in bars to becoming one of the most popular Youtubers in the country. Bhuvan made a...read more
MUMBAI: Tollywood's most hyped hero Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for his upcoming commercial entertainer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. With the release...read more
MUMBAI: It's Paris, 2022. Joe Goldberg is freshly arrived in the French capital, having nearly escaped murder at the hands of his wife, Love, who is...read more
MUMBAI: After making an impressive debut on Billboard's main albums chart with its previous album, K-pop boy band Seventeen now has a bigger ambition...read more
The bond between parents and children is unique. Parents love spending time with their children, whether over a sport, television show, or food. Also...read more