Cardi B's pitches herself to Netflix for role in Season 4 of You

MUMBAI: It's Paris, 2022. Joe Goldberg is freshly arrived in the French capital, having nearly escaped murder at the hands of his wife, Love, who is now nothing more than a burnt corpse. Enter: Cardi B.

Well, this is just how the rapper suggests season four of You should unfold. On Thursday, Oct. 21, she noticed that the official Netflix Twitter account changed their bio to say, "Petition to get Cardi B to guest star in Season 4 of You," and then proceeded to pitched her own entrance in a tweet.

"So it's episode 1 and I'm at Paris Fashion week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands YOU," the artist imagined. "Ok finish it off @netflix."

The Netflix account then used Cardi's own lyrics to complete the plot line, which was honestly kind of impressive and must be seen with the accompanying photos of Joe (Penn Badgley).

All things considered, Cardi's idea wouldn't be that far out considering Joe Goldberg finished season three in the streets of Paris, where he believes his latest obsession, Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle), might've escaped to.

You showrunner Sera Gamble previously told E! News that Joe intends to find the single mother, but nothing is guaranteed in the You cinematic universe. Gamble said the writing crew often asks themselves, "What's a completely different kind of environment to put him in? And then also, what haven't we done that could potentially get him into lots of trouble?"

So, it sounds like dating a high-profile rapper could fit their vision.

Not to mention, Cardi has experience as an actress. She acted alongside Keke Palmer, Jennifer Lopez and more in the movie Hustlers and had a small role in the Fast and the Furious film F9.

And who's to say Cardi and Penn wouldn't have amazing chemistry? The stars proved they respect each other on Twitter this week, going so far as to make the other their profile picture.

As for that Paris Fashion Week storyline, Cardi has connections with some of the best fashion houses in Paris. She recently stole the show while previewing the "Thierry Mugler: Couturissime" exhibit at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in September, before turning heads in a Schiaparelli ensemble that is to kill for—no pun intended.

Now, who's ready to see Joe Goldberg stalk Cardi B? One could even call it an Invasion of Privacy.