For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  22 Oct 2021 20:02 |  By RnMTeam

Music composition of Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' wrapped up

MUMBAI: Tollywood's most hyped hero Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for his upcoming commercial entertainer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. With the release of this much-awaited movie, the makers are looking to wrap up all the formalities before the post-production phase begins.

South India's most happening musician S.S. Thaman has been roped in to score the music for 'Sarkaaru Vaari Paata'. Thaman shared the news on his social media platforms.

The excited musician shared a photo of himself, posing with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. "Here We Complete the Compositions of Our Very Own #Superstar's #SarkaruVaariPaata Here is Our #Superstar Shining", Thaman writes, as he tags Mahesh Babu in his recent tweet.

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' stars 'Mahanati' actress Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. The makers are to wrap up the talkie part soon, so as to kickstart dubbing for the movie. The film is to hit screens worldwide during Makar Sankranthi, 2022, locking horns with other biggies like 'Bheemla Nayak', 'Radhe Shyam', 'F3', 'Bangarraju', and 'RRR'.

'Geetha Govindam' fame Parasuram Petla is the director of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', while it is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta. The banners of Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment have come together to bankroll this movie.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Tollywood Mahesh Babu Sarkaru Vaari Paata
Related news
News | 16 Feb 2016

Cartoon character Love Star and title song debut on YouTube

New Delhi: ‘Love Star’, the lovable animated 3D video cartoon character, was released today by Intellectual Property (IP)-based independent game development company 7Seas Entertainment of Hyderabad after a series of promotions.

read more
News | 13 Feb 2016

Allu Arjun turns singer for 'Sarainodu'

MUMBAI: Actor Allu Arjun has lent his voice for a special number in his upcoming Telugu outing ‘Sarainodu’, which has music by S.S. Thaman.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM and Himalaya Pure Hands join forces for the launch of the social awareness hand washing campaign on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more

News
TikTok is the new generation of the music industry

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more

News
YouTube launches music charts for UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more

Interviews
My role is to deliver value to shareholders by profitably growing our business: Preeti Nihalani, Chief Revenue Officer, Mirchi

MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more

News
Chingari kicks off the Navratri celebrations with a slew of new additions

MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Miley Cyrus slammed at trolls she received for her voice

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus has found her true voice—and wants the world to know it. On Wednesday, Oct. 20, Interview magazine published its cover story: an...read more

2
Adele's 'Easy On Me' is most-added song in US radio history

MUMBAI: English singer-songwriter Adele's 'Easy On Me' has already been recognised for setting first-day records for Spotify streams and YouTube...read more

3
Bhuvan Bam reveals singing in bars before YouTube fame

MUMBAI: Bhuvan Bam has opened up on his journey from singing in bars to becoming one of the most popular Youtubers in the country. Bhuvan made a...read more

4
'KBC 13': Sonu Nigam recalls dad's advice when he first came to Mumbai

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam talks about the basic principles of life that he inherited from his parents, on the 'Shaandaar Shukravaar'...read more

5
Kanye West changes his name to Ye

MUMBAI: On Oct. 18, a judge officially approved Kanye West's name change, a request he filed to the court back in August. "There being no objections...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games