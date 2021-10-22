Music composition of Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' wrapped up

MUMBAI: Tollywood's most hyped hero Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for his upcoming commercial entertainer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. With the release of this much-awaited movie, the makers are looking to wrap up all the formalities before the post-production phase begins.
South India's most happening musician S.S. Thaman has been roped in to score the music for 'Sarkaaru Vaari Paata'. Thaman shared the news on his social media platforms.
The excited musician shared a photo of himself, posing with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. "Here We Complete the Compositions of Our Very Own #Superstar's #SarkaruVaariPaata Here is Our #Superstar Shining", Thaman writes, as he tags Mahesh Babu in his recent tweet.
'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' stars 'Mahanati' actress Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. The makers are to wrap up the talkie part soon, so as to kickstart dubbing for the movie. The film is to hit screens worldwide during Makar Sankranthi, 2022, locking horns with other biggies like 'Bheemla Nayak', 'Radhe Shyam', 'F3', 'Bangarraju', and 'RRR'.
'Geetha Govindam' fame Parasuram Petla is the director of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', while it is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta. The banners of Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment have come together to bankroll this movie.
(Source: IANS)
