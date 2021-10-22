Miley Cyrus slammed at trolls she received for her voice

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus has found her true voice—and wants the world to know it.
On Wednesday, Oct. 20, Interview magazine published its cover story: an interview Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich conducted with the 28-year-old musician. Cyrus, who has covered the metal band's 1992 hit single "Nothing Else Matters," talked to the fellow musician about the criticism she's received over her singing voice, which has changed over the past year.
"My whole life, whether in vocal training or just continuing to hone my craft, it's always been about, 'Why do you sound like a man? Where's your f--king falsetto, bitch? Why can't you sing the high octave of 'Party in the U.S.A.' anymore?'" she said. "In this song, I get to sing in that low register, and I get to live in that authentic, genuine sound."
She continued, "My voice is how I represent myself. It's how I express myself. I've worked with so many people who tell me, 'We're going to have to bring in a singer to hit those high parts.' You know, 'falsetto' is this Latin term for when a boy goes through puberty, but they still want him to sing in the choir. It means 'false'...I don't have a false voice."
Cyrus also told Ulrich, "You know me personally, we've hung at parties. I am who I am. I say what I mean in the moment, even if that changes tomorrow. I was honored by the fact that I didn't have to sing this song in the way that females are 'supposed' to sing. You can hear that at the end of the song, when I take the gloves off and just start flying. That part of the song really grabs people. It's that lower register of my voice. So I'm grateful to have a song where I can lean into that."
On the Joe Rogan Experience podcast last year, host Joe Rogan spoke to Cyrus and commented her "heavy voice," which he said sounded different from when she was the star of the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana, which ended its four-season run in 2011.
"Over the last year, I noticed a really big change in my voice," the singer said. "Kind of a heaviness to it. And I experienced some heavy things and so I feel like it is a reflection, it is kind of a scar in a sense."
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more
MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more
MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more
MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more
MUMBAI: English singer-songwriter Adele's 'Easy On Me' has already been recognised for setting first-day records for Spotify streams and YouTube...read more
MUMBAI: Bhuvan Bam has opened up on his journey from singing in bars to becoming one of the most popular Youtubers in the country. Bhuvan made a...read more
MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam talks about the basic principles of life that he inherited from his parents, on the 'Shaandaar Shukravaar'...read more
MUMBAI: On Oct. 18, a judge officially approved Kanye West's name change, a request he filed to the court back in August. "There being no objections...read more
MUMBAI: DJ Snake has dropped a new teaser for his upcoming collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Megan Thee Stallion, and Ozuna! The four singers are...read more