For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  22 Oct 2021 19:56 |  By RnMTeam

Miley Cyrus slammed at trolls she received for her voice

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus has found her true voice—and wants the world to know it.

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, Interview magazine published its cover story: an interview Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich conducted with the 28-year-old musician. Cyrus, who has covered the metal band's 1992 hit single "Nothing Else Matters," talked to the fellow musician about the criticism she's received over her singing voice, which has changed over the past year.

"My whole life, whether in vocal training or just continuing to hone my craft, it's always been about, 'Why do you sound like a man? Where's your f--king falsetto, bitch? Why can't you sing the high octave of 'Party in the U.S.A.' anymore?'" she said. "In this song, I get to sing in that low register, and I get to live in that authentic, genuine sound."

She continued, "My voice is how I represent myself. It's how I express myself. I've worked with so many people who tell me, 'We're going to have to bring in a singer to hit those high parts.' You know, 'falsetto' is this Latin term for when a boy goes through puberty, but they still want him to sing in the choir. It means 'false'...I don't have a false voice."

Cyrus also told Ulrich, "You know me personally, we've hung at parties. I am who I am. I say what I mean in the moment, even if that changes tomorrow. I was honored by the fact that I didn't have to sing this song in the way that females are 'supposed' to sing. You can hear that at the end of the song, when I take the gloves off and just start flying. That part of the song really grabs people. It's that lower register of my voice. So I'm grateful to have a song where I can lean into that."

On the Joe Rogan Experience podcast last year, host Joe Rogan spoke to Cyrus and commented her "heavy voice," which he said sounded different from when she was the star of the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana, which ended its four-season run in 2011.

"Over the last year, I noticed a really big change in my voice," the singer said. "Kind of a heaviness to it. And I experienced some heavy things and so I feel like it is a reflection, it is kind of a scar in a sense."

Tags
Miley Cyrus music Singer
Related news
News | 22 Oct 2021

Adele's 'Easy On Me' is most-added song in US radio history

MUMBAI: English singer-songwriter Adele's 'Easy On Me' has already been recognised for setting first-day records for Spotify streams and YouTube views.

read more
News | 22 Oct 2021

See Adele's "English Countryside" featuring Celine Dion's framed Gum

MUMBAI: Honestly, there's so much to unpack from Adele's "73 Questions" video that we barely know where to start.

read more
News | 22 Oct 2021

'KBC 13': Sonu Nigam recalls dad's advice when he first came to Mumbai

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam talks about the basic principles of life that he inherited from his parents, on the 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'. He will be seen as a special guest with well known singer Shaan.

read more
News | 22 Oct 2021

Deep Money's notes on his upcoming track 'Raat Nu'

MUMBAI: Singer Deep Money, who's known for songs like 'Dope Shope' and 'Heeriye', is back yet again with another song titled 'Raat Nu'. Deep has been famous for composing and rendering party numbers. His new song will be released on October 22.

read more
News | 21 Oct 2021

EORTV aims for a changed society with their anthem #BeginsWithYou

MUMBAI: EORTV is one platform which has a clear mind-set - to bring change in the minds of people and the platform moves ahead with their thought but introducing the world an anthem to bring that change with #BeginsWithYou.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM and Himalaya Pure Hands join forces for the launch of the social awareness hand washing campaign on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more

News
TikTok is the new generation of the music industry

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more

News
YouTube launches music charts for UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more

Interviews
My role is to deliver value to shareholders by profitably growing our business: Preeti Nihalani, Chief Revenue Officer, Mirchi

MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more

News
Chingari kicks off the Navratri celebrations with a slew of new additions

MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Adele's 'Easy On Me' is most-added song in US radio history

MUMBAI: English singer-songwriter Adele's 'Easy On Me' has already been recognised for setting first-day records for Spotify streams and YouTube...read more

2
Bhuvan Bam reveals singing in bars before YouTube fame

MUMBAI: Bhuvan Bam has opened up on his journey from singing in bars to becoming one of the most popular Youtubers in the country. Bhuvan made a...read more

3
'KBC 13': Sonu Nigam recalls dad's advice when he first came to Mumbai

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam talks about the basic principles of life that he inherited from his parents, on the 'Shaandaar Shukravaar'...read more

4
Kanye West changes his name to Ye

MUMBAI: On Oct. 18, a judge officially approved Kanye West's name change, a request he filed to the court back in August. "There being no objections...read more

5
BLACKPINK's Lisa, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Snake, and Ozuna gears up for "SG"

MUMBAI: DJ Snake has dropped a new teaser for his upcoming collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Megan Thee Stallion, and Ozuna! The four singers are...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games