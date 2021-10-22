For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  22 Oct 2021 12:05 |  By RnMTeam

'KBC 13': Sonu Nigam recalls dad's advice when he first came to Mumbai

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam talks about the basic principles of life that he inherited from his parents, on the 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'. He will be seen as a special guest with well known singer Shaan. During the show Sonu opened up about his own journey of becoming successful and how his father played a major role in it.

Talking to host Amitabh Bachchan about his parents, Sonu said that his mother taught him all the good habits of saying 'thank you', 'sorry', greeting everyone by saying 'Namaste' as such. His father on the other hand, ingrained in his children life values.

Sonu shared: "He told me a really great thing that still echoes now, and I must really count my luck because I still remember it, and I follow it. My father told me you're eighteen now, you've come to Mumbai to become a singer. Now you'll perform on stage, you'll have a girlfriend, and slowly you will get distracted. But, you should be focused on your 'riyaaz', on your work life, and remember why you've left home in Delhi and come here".

Continuing further he added: "More so, because we had a good life back in Delhi, I had begun to do stage shows and was earning money as well. When my voice transformed from that of a child to a man, he came with me to Mumbai and showed me this is where Laxmikant Pyarelal lives, of course we knew where you lived, Amitabh Bachchan's house; Anu Malik lives here, we met Usha Khanna ji, Sachin Pilgaonkar ji, and a lot many such honourable people. My father then told me, 'Either you work hard now and then live life lavishly or live life lavishly now and later grind stones.' I caught on to his saying and in my early days worked hard and the credit goes to my father."

He goes on how even after many years, his earned money goes to his father: "I also want to share that I still do not know how to fill cheques and there's no locker in my house. So, if my wife needs money, she tells me, I tell Saira and Saira calls my father. And he says, 'What happened? Are the monthly expenses a lot this time?' I am 48 years old and till date, if I have earned 10 rupees, it goes to my dad. I want that father should always be giving us and never have to take anything from us," he concluded.

'KBC 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Sonu Nigam Shaandaar Shukravaar Singer Sony Entertainment Television
Related news
News | 22 Oct 2021

Deep Money's notes on his upcoming track 'Raat Nu'

MUMBAI: Singer Deep Money, who's known for songs like 'Dope Shope' and 'Heeriye', is back yet again with another song titled 'Raat Nu'. Deep has been famous for composing and rendering party numbers. His new song will be released on October 22.

read more
News | 21 Oct 2021

With the change of name Kanye West surprised fans with new haircut

MUMBAI: Kanye West has a new haircut to go with his new name. The rapper — who now legally goes by “Ye” — puzzled fans on Monday when he shared an Instagram photo debuting a partially shaved hairstyle.

read more
News | 21 Oct 2021

Kanye West changes his name to Ye

MUMBAI: On Oct. 18, a judge officially approved Kanye West's name change, a request he filed to the court back in August. "There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted," documents, obtained by E! News, state. "The Decree is signed and filed.

read more
News | 21 Oct 2021

Sachet Parampara enjoy crazy fandom in Goa!

MUMBAI: Sachet & Parampara Tandon became a household name after the musical success of Kabir Singh, which was the most loved album of 2019. Two years and many blockbuster songs later, the duo has amassed a crazy fan following testimony of which was their recent trip to Goa.

read more
News | 21 Oct 2021

Raashi Sood's track 'Sorry Sorry' is a treat for all newlyweds

MUMBAI: The festive season is in full swing with Karva Chauth waiting to lend a romantic shade to the moon and the sky and singer Raashi Sood has come up with a perfect romantic track for newlyweds.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM and Himalaya Pure Hands join forces for the launch of the social awareness hand washing campaign on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more

News
TikTok is the new generation of the music industry

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more

News
YouTube launches music charts for UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more

Interviews
My role is to deliver value to shareholders by profitably growing our business: Preeti Nihalani, Chief Revenue Officer, Mirchi

MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more

News
Chingari kicks off the Navratri celebrations with a slew of new additions

MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Deep Money's notes on his upcoming track 'Raat Nu'

MUMBAI: Singer Deep Money, who's known for songs like 'Dope Shope' and 'Heeriye', is back yet again with another song titled 'Raat Nu'. Deep has been...read more

2
Beyonce teases new song in 'King Richard' trailer

MUMBAI: Popstar Beyonce has shared a glimpse of her new song titled 'Be Alive' featured in the new trailer for 'King Richard', starring Will Smith....read more

3
With the change of name Kanye West surprised fans with new haircut

MUMBAI: Kanye West has a new haircut to go with his new name. The rapper — who now legally goes by “Ye” — puzzled fans on Monday when he shared an...read more

4
EORTV aims for a changed society with their anthem #BeginsWithYou

MUMBAI: EORTV is one platform which has a clear mind-set - to bring change in the minds of people and the platform moves ahead with their thought but...read more

5
'KBC 13': Sonu Nigam recalls dad's advice when he first came to Mumbai

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam talks about the basic principles of life that he inherited from his parents, on the 'Shaandaar Shukravaar'...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games