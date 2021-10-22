For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  22 Oct 2021 11:39

Deep Money's notes on his upcoming track 'Raat Nu'

MUMBAI: Singer Deep Money, who's known for songs like 'Dope Shope' and 'Heeriye', is back yet again with another song titled 'Raat Nu'. Deep has been famous for composing and rendering party numbers. His new song will be released on October 22.

Talking about the project, Deep said: "The song's name is 'Raat Nu', the main element of the song is like the girl is expressing her feelings to the boy through the song and it is sung by me. Also I'd like to express a big thank you to my producer and partner Kamal Digiya who trusted me, and poured in his faith and love."

On the other hand, Deep is also releasing a music album and a set of successful actresses are going to be a part of it.

(Source: IANS)

Singer Deep Money Dope Shope Heeriye
