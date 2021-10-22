For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  22 Oct 2021 19:58 |  By RnMTeam

Bhuvan Bam reveals singing in bars before YouTube fame

MUMBAI: Bhuvan Bam has opened up on his journey from singing in bars to becoming one of the most popular Youtubers in the country.

Bhuvan made a special appearance on the 'Zee Comedy Show' hosted by Farah Khan to promote his upcoming web series 'Dhindora'.

Just after Aditya Narayan welcomed Bhuvan on the show, the latter when on to share an interesting anecdote from the time when he had just begun his career and how he went about writing his own web project.

Bhuvan said: "I was about 20 years old when I started singing in a bar, it was a unique experience for me, I was even given free food during my shifts. That was the perk of my job that I loved. I have always been precise about my work and was always punctual, even if it was my first gig, to now when I have to perform for my YouTube channel."

He credited his success to his initial days of struggle.

Bhuvan said: "I guess that has helped me get where I am today. I actually started writing my new web series 'Dhindora' four years ago. It's like my baby project wherein I am playing 10 characters in it. In fact, all of my YouTube characters are in it with a few more. Now when I watch it, I feel glad we pulled it off since showcasing all the characters together was a big challenge."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Bhuvan Bam Youtubers Zee Comedy Show Farah Khan Dhindora
Related news
News | 14 Oct 2021

Why Farah Khan and Anu Malik haven't collaborated again after 'Main Hoon Na'

MUMBAI: Renowned music composer and singer Anu Malik will be seen as the special guest on 'Zee Comedy Show' this weekend. He will be sharing some interesting anecdotes on the show.

read more
News | 27 Jun 2016

B-Town pays homage to R.D. Burman on his 77th birth anniversary

MUMBAI: On R.D. Burman's 77th birth anniversary on Monday, Indian film celebrities like Rishi Kapoor, Adnan Sami and Amit Trivedi paid homage to the legendary music director by lauding his evergreen and magical tunes.

read more
News | 24 May 2016

I was taking painkillers and limping while shooting for 'Crazy Dil' : Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: Sonu Nigam’s latest single ‘Crazy Dil’ under Culture Machine’s Being Indian Music is out and his fans just can’t get their eyes off it. For, the ever dashing singer looks a million bucks in this love song. The highlight of this song definitely is a grooving Nigam.

read more
News | 21 Feb 2015

Mika, Anu Malik get 'daawat' from Farah Khan

MUMBAI: After making the masses dance to their hit numbers, singer Mika Singh and composer Anu Malik will be seen showing off their cookery skills on TV show ‘Farah Ki Daawat’.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM and Himalaya Pure Hands join forces for the launch of the social awareness hand washing campaign on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more

News
TikTok is the new generation of the music industry

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more

News
YouTube launches music charts for UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more

Interviews
My role is to deliver value to shareholders by profitably growing our business: Preeti Nihalani, Chief Revenue Officer, Mirchi

MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more

News
Chingari kicks off the Navratri celebrations with a slew of new additions

MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more

top# 5 articles

1
'KBC 13': Sonu Nigam recalls dad's advice when he first came to Mumbai

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam talks about the basic principles of life that he inherited from his parents, on the 'Shaandaar Shukravaar'...read more

2
Kanye West changes his name to Ye

MUMBAI: On Oct. 18, a judge officially approved Kanye West's name change, a request he filed to the court back in August. "There being no objections...read more

3
Bhuvan Bam reveals singing in bars before YouTube fame

MUMBAI: Bhuvan Bam has opened up on his journey from singing in bars to becoming one of the most popular Youtubers in the country. Bhuvan made a...read more

4
BLACKPINK's Lisa, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Snake, and Ozuna gears up for "SG"

MUMBAI: DJ Snake has dropped a new teaser for his upcoming collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Megan Thee Stallion, and Ozuna! The four singers are...read more

5
Adele's 'Easy On Me' is most-added song in US radio history

MUMBAI: English singer-songwriter Adele's 'Easy On Me' has already been recognised for setting first-day records for Spotify streams and YouTube...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games