With the change of name Kanye West surprised fans with new haircut

MUMBAI: Kanye West has a new haircut to go with his new name.
The rapper — who now legally goes by “Ye” — puzzled fans on Monday when he shared an Instagram photo debuting a partially shaved hairstyle.
He faced away from the camera to show off the distinctive ‘do, donning a silver chain with his son Saint’s name spelled out in Gothic lettering.
Followers had mixed reactions to the 44-year-old “Hurricane” rapper’s patchy look, with some suspecting his children were to blame.
“Kanye let his kids cut his hair again,” one commented on Instagram, while another tweeted, “Yeezy gave North the clippers.”
Others wondered if a trained professional had messed up his mane. “Bro you beefing with your barber?” one asked. “Which barber needa be sued?” another quipped.
