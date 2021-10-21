For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  21 Oct 2021 15:32 |  By RnMTeam

Sachet Parampara enjoy crazy fandom in Goa!

MUMBAI: Sachet & Parampara Tandon became a household name after the musical success of Kabir Singh, which was the most loved album of 2019. Two years and many blockbuster songs later, the duo has amassed a crazy fan following testimony of which was their recent trip to Goa.

The singers/composers were shooting for their upcoming single ‘Chura Liya’ in Goa when hundreds of fans gathered around screaming and shouting their names. People from far-off corners in the city crowded the shoot location just to get a glimpse of the popular artists who were shooting the music video with Ashish Panda.

‘Chura Liya’ will also be a first for Sachet-Parampara who will feature in a music video together for the first time.

Talking about the experience says Parampara Tandon, “While we were shooting Chura Liya in Goa we had loads of fans on the location singing our songs and clicking pictures – It was a very memorable experience to interact with them and being able to see the effect our music has on them.”

Says Sachet Tandon, “It’s always an incredible feeling to see the love of your fans. This is why we do what we do and we hope to continue receiving this love and support.”

Presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, ‘Chura Liya’ is penned by Irshad Kamil who earlier collaborated with Sachet & Parampara in Kabir Singh. The song also stars Himansh Kohli and Anushka Sen.

Tags
Sachet & Parampara Tandon Kabir Singh Singer music
Related news
News | 21 Oct 2021

EORTV aims for a changed society with their anthem #BeginsWithYou

MUMBAI: EORTV is one platform which has a clear mind-set - to bring change in the minds of people and the platform moves ahead with their thought but introducing the world an anthem to bring that change with #BeginsWithYou.

read more
News | 21 Oct 2021

BLACKPINK's Lisa, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Snake, and Ozuna gears up for "SG"

MUMBAI: DJ Snake has dropped a new teaser for his upcoming collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Megan Thee Stallion, and Ozuna! The four singers are currently gearing up to release their highly-anticipated collab single “SG,” which is due out on October 22.

read more
News | 21 Oct 2021

With the change of name Kanye West surprised fans with new haircut

MUMBAI: Kanye West has a new haircut to go with his new name. The rapper — who now legally goes by “Ye” — puzzled fans on Monday when he shared an Instagram photo debuting a partially shaved hairstyle.

read more
News | 21 Oct 2021

Kanye West changes his name to Ye

MUMBAI: On Oct. 18, a judge officially approved Kanye West's name change, a request he filed to the court back in August. "There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted," documents, obtained by E! News, state. "The Decree is signed and filed.

read more
News | 21 Oct 2021

Anusha Dandekar denies rumours about her joining 'Bigg Boss 15'

MUMBAI: Actress, VJ and singer Anusha Dandekar is making headlines after her new post that she shared on social media about her participation in 'Bigg Boss 15'.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM and Himalaya Pure Hands join forces for the launch of the social awareness hand washing campaign on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more

News
TikTok is the new generation of the music industry

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more

News
YouTube launches music charts for UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more

Interviews
My role is to deliver value to shareholders by profitably growing our business: Preeti Nihalani, Chief Revenue Officer, Mirchi

MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more

News
Chingari kicks off the Navratri celebrations with a slew of new additions

MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
EORTV aims for a changed society with their anthem #BeginsWithYou

MUMBAI: EORTV is one platform which has a clear mind-set - to bring change in the minds of people and the platform moves ahead with their thought but...read more

2
Producer Mridul Meena unites Rohan Mehra and Chetna Pandey for his debut music video ‘Aadat’

MUMBAI: Bollywood music videos are popularly known to make an instant impact on us and connect with everyone in no time. The depiction of any short...read more

3
With the change of name Kanye West surprised fans with new haircut

MUMBAI: Kanye West has a new haircut to go with his new name. The rapper — who now legally goes by “Ye” — puzzled fans on Monday when he shared an...read more

4
Sukriti, Prakriti Kakkar light up iconic Times Square billboard

MUMBAI: Singing sisters Sukriti Kakkar and Prakriti Kakkar have rendered absolute magic to many melodies turning them into dreamy affairs with their...read more

5
'Willy Wonka', 'Goldfinger' songwriter Leslie Bricusse no more

MUMBAI: Oscar- and Grammy-winning songwriter Leslie Bricusse, whose songs for Broadway and Hollywood include 'What Kind of Fool Am I?' and 'Pure...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games